Deadly Explosion in Myanmar's Shan State: Over 45 Killed in Suspected Mining Explosives Blast

A suspected explosion of stored mining explosives in Shan State, Myanmar, has killed more than 45 people, including children, and injured around 70 others. The blast occurred in a village under the control of the Ta'ang National Liberation Army, an ethnic armed group, highlighting the dangers faced by civilians in conflict-affected areas.

A massive explosion in Kaungtup village, Namhkam township, Shan State, Myanmar, has resulted in over 45 fatalities and injured approximately 70 others, according to rescue workers and independent media reports.

The blast occurred around noon on May 31, 2026, in an area roughly three kilometers south of the Chinese border, which is under the control of the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA). Preliminary investigations, cited by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, indicate the explosion originated at a site storing large quantities of explosives used for mining operations.

The TNLA confirmed via its Telegram channel that gelignite, stored by its economic department for mining and stone quarrying, had been kept at the location, and an investigation into the cause is ongoing. Gelignite, commonly used in mining and rock blasting, can become highly unstable if poorly stored or over time. Rescue efforts were swift, with one worker reporting that by Sunday evening, 46 bodies, including six children, had been recovered and taken for cremation.

The same rescuer, speaking anonymously for security reasons, stated that 74 injured people were transported to the township hospital, and search operations continued. Another anonymous rescuer in Namhkam provided a slightly different casualty figure, noting about 40 deaths and damage to over 100 houses near the blast site. Local media, such as the Shan State online news agency Shwe Phee Myay, reported death tolls ranging from 50 to 55, sharing photos and videos depicting smoke, damaged buildings, and debris.

Chinese authorities, while confirming multiple deaths and injuries and severe residential damage, did not release specific numbers, instead noting that local authorities were providing relief, medical care, and resettlement assistance to affected residents. The region's complex political context adds layers to the tragedy. The TNLA, an ethnic armed group seeking increased autonomy, has controlled the Namhkam area since a major offensive against Myanmar's military in late 2023, conducted alongside other allied groups.

Although the TNLA signed a ceasefire with the military following China-mediated talks in October of the previous year, tensions remain high. Myanmar itself has been in a state of turmoil since the military coup on February 1, 2021, which ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The crackdown on peaceful protests led many opponents to take up arms, and now large parts of the country are embroiled in conflict.

This explosion underscores the precarious civilian situation in regions contested by both the military and ethnic armed groups, where infrastructure and safety standards are often compromised amid ongoing hostilities





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Myanmar Explosion Shan State Blast Ta'ang National Liberation Army Mining Explosives Kaungtup Village Namhkam Township Casualties Civilian Safety

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