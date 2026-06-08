Deadly Earthquake Strikes Southern Philippines, Causing Building Collapses and Tsunami Waves

A 33-kilometer-deep earthquake off Mindanao's coast kills at least 35, injures over 200, and triggers landslides and tsunami waves in southern Philippines, with rescue operations underway in General Santos and surrounding provinces.

A powerful earthquake struck off the southern coast of Mindanao , Philippines , on Monday morning, June 8, 2026, causing significant destruction and loss of life. The quake, centered at sea approximately 32 kilometers southwest of Maasim town in Sarangani province at a depth of 33 kilometers, resulted in the collapse or severe damage of numerous mostly low-rise buildings in General Santos , a major port city and regional hub with over 700,000 residents.

At least 35 people were killed and more than 200 injured, primarily from falling debris and building collapses. In Sarangani province, a separate landslide triggered by the seismic event claimed 13 lives in the municipality of Glan, with four additional fatalities reported elsewhere in the province.

The disaster occurred as students and teachers gathered for a flag-raising ceremony at a grade school in Malita, Davao Occidental province, turning the first day of school after a two-month summer break into a scene of chaos; while some children panicked, most remained still, preventing injuries, though a shed collapsed damaging a motorcycle. In General Santos, four people remained missing as search and rescue teams scoured the rubble of a supermarket, a warehouse, a grade school, and other small structures.

The international airport was temporarily closed, leading to the cancellation of 17 domestic flights. A tsunami warning was initially issued, with one-meter waves reported in at least one coastal village and six stilted shanties damaged in Zamboanga del Sur, but the threat largely subsided within hours. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology warned of potential aftershocks that could cause further collapses, advising against returning to damaged structures.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the cancellation of classes and mobilization of disaster-response agencies, pledging national support for Mindanao. International allies, including the United States, France, Japan, and New Zealand, offered assistance. The earthquake's impact was felt across the region, with residents describing violent shaking and accounts of rescue efforts ongoing amidst widespread debris and structural damage





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Earthquake Philippines Mindanao General Santos Tsunami Building Collapse Landslide Casualties Rescue Sarangani

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