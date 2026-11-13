Deadly crash involving semi truck causes delays on I-5 near SeaTac

KOMO 4 TV provides news, sports, weather and local event coverage in the Seattle, Washington area including Bellevue, Redmond, Renton, Kent, Tacoma, Bremerton, SeaTac, Auburn, Mercer Island, Bothell, Shoreline, Lynnwood, Mill Creek and Everett.

A crash involving three vehicles and a semi-truck turned deadly Thursday evening, with multiple people injured, Washington State Patrol confirmed. The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. One driver was in custody for reckless driving, but that could change as the investigation continues, Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said.

It blocked the HOV lane and the two left general-purpose lanes, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. Ocean Shores declares emergency as erosion threatens homes, infrastructure Ocean Shores has declared a state of emergency as storm-driven waves and elevated water levels erode the shoreline and threaten homes and public infrastructure. The University of Washington announced Thursday that naming rights for historic Husky Stadium have been sold to Columbia Bank in a record 10-year agreement for $70 million.

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Microsoft continued working on Thursday to restore access to Outlook and other Microsoft 365 services after a widespread outage disrupted email and other tools. A 70-year-old man was arrested after authorities seized about 2,700 live and dried cannabis plants from an unlicensed production operation at a property in unin