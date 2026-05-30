Deadly Chemical Tank Failure at Washington Paper Mill Kills 11

A chemical tank failure at a paper mill in Longview, Washington, resulted in 11 fatalities. The incident prompted a large emergency response and community vigil.

A catastrophic chemical tank failure at a paper mill in Longview , Washington , has claimed the lives of 11 people, authorities confirmed on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday at the mill, sending a massive cloud of toxic gas into the air.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene, evacuating nearby areas and setting up a triage center. The cause of the tank rupture is under investigation, with officials from the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries and the U.S. Chemical Safety Board on site. The mill, which has been a major employer in the region for decades, was immediately shut down following the disaster.

Community members gathered for a vigil on Wednesday evening to honor the victims, many of whom were longtime employees of the mill. Local businesses and schools closed in solidarity, and a fund has been established to support the families of the deceased. The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the tight-knit community of Longview, where many residents have personal connections to the mill.

The paper mill had a history of safety violations, according to OSHA records, though previous issues had not resulted in fatalities. This incident is one of the deadliest industrial accidents in Washington state history. The company has promised full cooperation with investigators and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life. As the investigation continues, residents are left grappling with the sudden loss of loved ones and the impact on the local economy.

The mill provides hundreds of jobs, and its closure will have ripple effects throughout the region. Support services have been made available for grieving families and displaced workers. The U.S. Chemical Safety Board has launched a separate investigation, which may take months to complete.

Meanwhile, state and local officials are calling for stricter regulations on chemical storage and handling. The tragedy has highlighted the risks associated with industrial facilities in small communities, sparking a broader conversation about workplace safety. In the coming days, memorial services will be held, and the community will begin the long process of healing. The names of the victims have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

However, friends and colleagues have begun to share memories of those lost, describing them as hardworking and dedicated individuals. The impact of this disaster will be felt for years to come, as Longview mourns its dead and searches for answers. The investigation will focus on the tank's maintenance history, pressure readings, and any signs of corrosion or damage. Environmental agencies are also monitoring air quality levels in the area to ensure there are no lingering health risks.

The paper mill has been in operation since the early 20th century, making it a historic landmark in the community. The loss of the plant, even temporarily, is a significant blow to the local economy. Many residents are uncertain about the future, but they remain united in their grief and determination to support each other. The governor has declared a state of emergency to expedite recovery efforts.

Federal assistance may also be available. As the sun set over Longview on Wednesday, the yellow police tape still marked off the mill entrance, a somber reminder of the lives cut short. The community's spirit, though shaken, remains resilient. They will gather again for public memorials and to demand accountability.

This tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by industrial workers every day. It is a call to action for better safety protocols and oversight. The families of the victims deserve answers, and the community deserves to know that such a disaster will not happen again





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Longview Paper Mill Chemical Tank Failure Fatalities Washington

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