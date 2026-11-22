Advocates and loved ones of the Brooklyn building collapse victims are calling for better working conditions for construction workers.

victims gathered Saturday for a vigil, where they called for better working conditions for construction workers. Many said they are growing frustrated over a lack of accountability and alleged negligence that resulted in tragedy on Nov. 11, whenHolding back tears, the wife of worker Edgar Santiago Sapon Gutierrez, who was among those killed, pleaded for justice and safer working conditions.

It's a sentiment shared by the family of 22-year-old Gabriel Siguencia, another worker who was killed.

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"He's coming to work in the morning, and he never coming back home. I miss him so much," said Mercy Siguencia, the victim's aunt. The families now bonded by grief returned to the collapse site for a vigil, demanding justice for those who simply showed up to work that fateful day.

"Construction companies have responsibility to provide working conditions," said Walter Ciche, executive director of the International Ecuadorian Alliance. "Costs, savings, profits and business interests must never come before human lives. "Leidy Alvarez is still recovering from her injuries and thankful to be alive, having when the building gave way. She said regardless of the money and services offered now, nothing will bring back the victims or take away the trauma her family is living with.

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Her 9-year-old son, Pablo, who suffered a severe skull fracture, recalled what he remembered before the collapse.

"The floor went , and my vision went dark," he said. "But it's when I wake up and I couldn't see, I couldn't open my eyes because I got like a lot of dirt and those things. "The cause of the collapse remains under investigation. The Brooklyn District Attorney has vowed to file criminal charges against anyone found responsible. , including three from construction workers alleging negligence.