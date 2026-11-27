A man was hit and killed while walking across the Southwest Freeway at Bissonnet on Thursday evening, according to the Houston Police Department.

A man was hit and killed while walking across the Southwest Freeway at Bissonnet on Tuesday evening, according to the Houston Police Department. Authorities confirmed that the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, authorities have not released his identity. According to Houston TranStar, all northbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway were shut down following the crash. It was not immediately clear when the roadway would reopen. ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

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