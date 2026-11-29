Panther State Beach in California has seen multiple fatalities and a recent disappearance due to powerful waves and unpredictable tides, raising safety concerns at the increasingly popular destination.

A picturesque stretch of California coastline has become the scene of a series of deadly accidents, with powerful waves, unpredictable tides and steep cliffs creating dangerous conditions for visitors drawn to its dramatic scenery.

Panther State Beach, tucked between Santa Cruz and Half Moon Bay, has seen four people die and another disappear in the past six months, raising questions about whether existing safety measures are enough to protect beachgoers at the increasingly popular destination. The purse washed ashore at Four Mile Beach, more than three miles south of Panther State Beach, after being carried by powerful waves and king tides, according to Park’s family. It was reportedly found wrapped in seaweed.

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Park, a Cal Poly graduate from San Bruno, had been attending a bonfire with five friends when the group attempted to leave through a narrow rocky passage known as the Keyhole. An incoming wave knocked four members of the group off their feet. Three managed to reach safety, but Park was carried out to sea. The US Coast Guard suspended its search on Nov. 10 after covering approximately 95 square miles amid cold water and 12-to-16-foot swells.