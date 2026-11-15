Discussing the animated film 'The Only Living Pickpocket In New York,' composer Ho detailed the creation of the 'Sunset Sonata,' a plot-critical musical piece connecting leads separated during World War II in Singapore, with director Garcia highlighting its melodramatic influences.

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, one of two composers along with Isabel Latorre, said he toiled over the beginning of the film’s signature piece, “Sunset Sonata. ”Deadline Studio At Contenders Film 2026: Mahershala Ali, Penélope Cruz, John Turturro, Tatiana Maslany, Peter Farrelly & More “It’s not an easy piece to come up with,” Ho said.

“It has to be very special, especially the first few notes. Maybe the first two months I write, put aside, take it back, change some notes. In the end, I find these four notes are the perfect notes for the film. ”joined Ho on the panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film Los Angeles panel Saturday.

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While the score could be added to the film later, they actually needed to know what notes he was composing as a plot point.

“We had this back-and-forth because Ricky was composing his music,” Garcia said. “There are scenes where characters write the notes of the sonata. ”“Sunset Sonata” connects the leads of the film as their lives drive them apart. Much of the film involves the Japanese occupation of Singapore.

“It represents their connection, their love together,” Ho said. “This piece of music is really important throughout the film. ”“We are melodrama, and we’re proud of it,” Garcia said.

“We need to cry from time to time, and this movie helps you. ”Han said he was influenced by the Hong Kong melodramas of the ’80s. He saw them with his parents in theaters and understood their catharsis looking back as an adult. Likewise, Han shared some frustrations with being questioned on animating the film.

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As a filmmaker, he just thinks of animation as a way to tell certain stories.

“Animation has a different contract with the audience,” Han said. “The fact that it’s not real, that it’s drawn, opens up a lot to personal memories, personal life experience, to bring it to the emotion. In many ways, you surrender emotion more readily to it. ”“Animation and especially 2D animation, they have this quality of timelessness,” Garcia said.

“The movement is stylized. The artwork is beautiful and really takes you to the place much easier than you try to do this live action. There won’t be money in the world to actually make it in live action because of the scope of the story. ”Johnny Depp Holiday Pic ‘Ebenezer’ Looking For Spirited $20M+ U.S. Start