Watch out behind the wheel! Three NY regions rank among America’s deadliest for fall driving.

Three New York metro areas have landed on the nation’s top 10 list of the most dangerous places for fall driving — with thecrunched a decade of National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data to find major metros with the highest percentage of autumn traffic fatalities.

About half of all U.S. accidents happen in the dark, despite fewer drivers out after dusk, according to the National Safety Council. East Coast roads dominated the deadliest list, with hazardous hotspots scattered across New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland.

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Autumn is officially the most perilous season for drivers, triggering more crashes than any other time of year in 39 out of 50 states,The Albany-Schenectady-Troy region cruised straight into first place, recording a proportion of 32.6% of its decade-long traffic deaths during the fall months. Of 527 total fatal crashes over 10 years, 172 struck between September and November.

Local crash data showed that between 2021 and 2023, more than 80,700 collisions rocked the Albany-Schenectady-Troy area — averaging nearly 74 daily crashes. This left 206 people dead and sent over 16,000 to the hospital,Killeen-Temple, Texas, claimed the #2 spot, with 30.5% of its 564 decade-long traffic deaths occurring in the fall . , where 30.1% of decade fatalities happened during fall.

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Local highway records confirm October is Rochester’s single worst month for crashes, with the late-fall stretch ranking among the deadliest periods of the entire year. Surprisingly, the vast majority of these autumn wrecks happen on dry pavement — not snow or ice — blaming reduced visibility and heavy seasonal congestion instead. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington rounded out the top five, followed by Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington in sixth place.

Syracuse, New York, snagged the #7 spot, with 29.3% of its traffic deaths occurring in autumn . The plan focuses on curbing vehicle speeds and redesigning city streets to protect pedestrians and cyclists. Stockton-Lodi, California, and Washington-Arlington-Alexandria placed 8th and 9th, while Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, Pennsylvania, and Salt Lake City-Murray, Utah, tied up the top 10 list.

“The concentration of Northeast metro areas in this ranking is notable, ” said Founder of Uplift Legal Funding, Jared Stern. “Areas like Albany and Syracuse experience rapid daylight loss and early frost in the fall, which can catch drivers off guard after months of summer driving conditions. ” Stern added that clocks changing, as well as wet leaf litter and ice in the early fall mornings, are huge risk factors.

About half of all U.S. accidents happen in the dark, despite fewer drivers out after dusk, according to the National Safety Council.