‘Deadbeat’ wellness guru Deepak Chopra faces $1.8M tax bill
Wellness guru Deepak Chopra and his wife, Rita, are tax deadbeats who owe the Feds $1.47 million and New York City nearly $140,000 in property taxes — and will need to manifest an additional …
Wellness guru Deepak Chopra and his wife, Rita, are tax deadbeats who owe the feds $1.47 million in income taxes and New York City nearly $140,000 in property taxes — and will need to manifest an additional $176,000 for the city’s reviled pied-a-terre tax, The Post has learned.
, the IRS claims the Chopras owe $1,470,474 for the tax years 2014 through 2016 as well as 2024. Their luxury unit in a historic building on East 11th Street is valued at $3,356,200 and is held in the Rita Chopra Qualified Personal Residence Trust. Chopra Center for Wellbeing in Carlsbad, Calif. , with both the trust and out-of-town address likely triggering a city surcharge.
The couple hasn’t paid city property taxes since June 2025, according to New York City Department of Finance records — and come January, they will owe $176,200.97 under the city’s controversial pied-a-terre tax, along with $139,046.22 in regular property taxes. All told, their Jan. 4 bill comes to $346,327, including penalties and interest.
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