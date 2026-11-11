Dead Mother Found in Freezer After 3 Years as Man Claimed £78,000 in Benefits

Police discovered the body of 89‑year‑old Silvia Phillips frozen inside a living‑room chest freezer after her son, Christopher Phillips, hid it for three years while fraudulently receiving state pension and other benefits. He now serves a two‑year sentence.

On February 17 the South Wales Police entered the quiet cul‑de‑sac home of Christopher Phillips, 60, when a GP raised concerns about the welfare of his mother, Silvia Phillips, 89, who had not been heard from in years. Authorities discovered a large chest freezer in the living room containing a frozen body wrapped in a leopard‑print throw and a birthday card reading: To Mum, from Christopher and Tina. The body had been hidden for three years while Phillips unlawfully collected £78,190.92 in state benefits.

How the Cold Haunting Unfolded

Following the police visit, detectives searched the home and uncovered the chest freezer. The body, wrapped in a blanket, remained preserved within the unit. The police seized the scene and arrested Phillips, who subsequently pleaded guilty to preventing his mother's lawful burial and to two counts of fraud for continuing to claim her pension and other allowances after her death on March 8, 2023.

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Perspectives from the Court and Family

Phillips' solicitor, Ruth Smith, argued that her client was suffering from extreme grief and kept his mother's body in the living room so he could stay close to her. She asserted that Phillips occasionally held her hand and spoke to her about television programmes. While helpless to provide a plausible location for sisters or cousins, Phillips claimed that she was temporarily staying in London with relatives; no evidence supported this claim. The judge noted that Phillips had left his job to become a full‑time carer for his mother in the months preceding her death.

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Consequences for State Benefits and Next Steps

The fraud involved failures to notify both the Department for Work and Pensions and Bridgend County Borough Council about Silvia Phillips' death, allowing Phillips to receive state pension, pension credit, attendance allowance, winter fuel payments, cost‑of‑living payments and housing benefit for over three years. He was sentenced at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court to two years and four months imprisonment. The case has drawn public attention, with a Channel 5 documentary titled Forensics: Murder Scene set to air at 9 p.m. tonight, offering a deeper look into the investigation and the chilling discovery.