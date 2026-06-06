Dead Marvel Villain Returning in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Would Be a Mistake

Charlie Cox is wrong about this one.

reunion, bringing back so many of the old Marvel Netflix stars. Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, and even Finn Jones are all signed up, while Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin will return in a very different role now he’s been cast out as mayor of New York.

, he recalled when Daredevil’s secret identity was exposed in the comics, and how it was put right.

““I think Purple Man’s children in effect do Daredevil a solid and wipe the memories of New York or something,” he said. “I don’t want to do that, although I’d be a huge advocate of having David Tennant on the show.

” Tennant’s Kilgrave was the main villain inCox can be forgiven for assuming a resurrection is possible; death has always been a revolving door in the comics, and thewill end with a multiversal reboot , meaning Marvel can easily rewrite history and bring characters back from the dead. David Tennant’s Kilgrave seems like a no-brainer, because the character was absolutely phenomenal and Tennant was a revelation in the role.

There are other ways to resurrect Kilgrave, of course. Daredevil traditionally spends a lot of time fighting a ninja crime cartel known as the Hand, who are returning in comic-accurate form in. They’re noted for resurrection spells, and on several occasions the Hand have raised a character from the dead, brainwashed as their pawn. Given the insidious nature of the Hand, they’d definitely be interested in working their magic on Kilgrave.

These are only the two obvious options. But there’s a catch; Kilgrave’s story ended in a tremendously satisfying way, and resurrecting him would risk undoing that . As things stand, it really does feel as though it would simply be being done for the “Cool Factor,” as part of the current Defenders reunion, rather than because there’s actually a compelling story to be told about him.

Other Marvel Netflix villains are already outstaying their welcomes , and it would be so disappointing to see Kilgrave wind up suffering the same fate. Season 2 in the first place? The characters have no historic connection, no relationship whatsoever. It would be like having the Green Goblin as the main villain in, utterly left-field and bereft of any real emotional consequence.

If Marvel do want to bring Kilgrave back, there is only one place to do it: n aThere’s a real danger to Marvel’s odd Defenders revival. It risks making Daredevil the center of it all, the one everybody else orbits around, with other heroes relegated to secondary roles when they deserve their own shows.

Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones is a phenomenal character, dearly loved, and her old Marvel Netflix show is one of the best comic book adaptations ever made . Jessica deserves so much more than to be a secondary character in another superhero’s show. Hopefully, that is indeed the plan.

Marvel bosses have to know there’s so much more to these established heroes than Matt Murdock; ideally, we’ll seeSeason 3 serve as a launchpad for spinoffs exploring Jessica and Luke, and perhaps even Iron Fist. Marvel would be far, far wiser to skip Kilgrave in





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