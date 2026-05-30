Dead humpback whale brought to shore in Denmark with autopsy set next week

The carcass of a humpback whale has been dragged onto a Danish beach after two weeks of the body languishing in shallow waters.

Trump ponders whether to move forward with Iran deal but hasn't yet decidedICE officer wanted in the shooting of a man during the Minneapolis crackdown is arrested in TexasThe vibes in Canada feel much different than the US as the World Cup arrivesOscar-winning 'Star Wars' editor Marcia Lucas dies at 801 million bees make for bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway rampBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionThe World in PicturesThink it's hot now?

The next five years will smash records, UN saysFDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US marketTrump tells agencies to align with study calling for narrower childhood vaccine recommendationsAI helps a musician with Parkinson’s finish his new albumGardeners often hear about supposed hacks and quick fixes.

Here are some common ones debunkedPope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slaveryGobierno de Trump demanda a 4 estados por negar matrículas encubiertas a agentes federales

The next five years will smash records, UN saysFDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US marketTrump tells agencies to align with study calling for narrower childhood vaccine recommendationsAI helps a musician with Parkinson’s finish his new albumGardeners often hear about supposed hacks and quick fixes. Here are some common ones debunkedPope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slaveryGobierno de Trump demanda a 4 estados por negar matrículas encubiertas a agentes federales





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