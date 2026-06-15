After 10 years, 'Dead by Daylight' is getting the horror film treatment with director Thordur Palsson.

Jimmy Kimmel Spoofs Trump’s Epstein Birthday Card For POTUS’s 80thvideo game, which has featured crossovers with several horror franchises, allows one player to take on the persona of a Killer and the other four to play as Survivors.

The Killer has to hunt down the Survivors and sacrifice them to a force known as the Entity, while the Survivors have to avoid being caught and power up the exit gates by fixing a series of generators.

“There is no better moment than the 10th anniversary to share this news,” said Jason Blum, founder and CEO of Blumhouse Atomic Monster. “Thordur is the filmmaker we trust to carrydaily, and this adaptation brings them the world they love most, from Greenville to The MacMillan Estate. Thordur understands that the terror only lands if you care about who’s running, andproved he can make you feel the walls closing in. That is exactly the instinct this film needs on screen.

”movie, praised Palsson’s “distinct vision, atmospheric storytelling and ability to build tension,” which he said makes him “the perfect creative voice to bring our universe to life in a way that will resonate with both longtime fans and new audiences alike. ” Wan, Blum and Mulrooney are producers on the film. Behaviour Interactive’s Remi Racine;,Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear and Judson Scott, Blumhouse’s Ryan Turek, and Striker Entertainment’s Russell Binder are executive producers.

A graduate of the UK’s National Film and Television School with an MA in Directing Fiction, Palsson created Iceland’s first Netflix Original seriesSubmit a comment Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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