Dead by Daylight's Jason Voorhees: A Detailed Breakdown of Friday the 13th Easter Eggs

An in-depth look at the Easter eggs and references embedded in Jason Voorhees' add-ons for Dead by Daylight, highlighting connections to specific moments across the Friday the 13th film series.

Dead by Daylight, the hit asymmetrical horror game celebrating its 10th anniversary, has finally added the iconic slasher Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th franchise.

Following a lengthy 13-hour stream, the reveal was met with excitement as players got their first hands-on with Jason on Steam on May 26, 2026. The reception has been overwhelmingly positive, with players praising his fun and engaging power. While the version of Jason in the game features original lore ties to the Dead by Daylight universe and unique cosmetics, the developers have woven in numerous Easter eggs and references to his movie history through his add-ons.

These add-ons, which modify his abilities, are clever callbacks to specific kills and objects from the films, creating a treasure hunt for dedicated fans. Jason's add-ons span multiple installments of the franchise. From Friday the 13th Part II, the "Bent Wheel" references Mark's death involving a wheelchair tumbling down stairs, and "Deputy's Badge" alludes to Deputy Winslow discovering Jason's shrine before being killed.

The hockey mask's debut in Friday the 13th Part III is honored with several references: "Knitting Needle" recalls the store owner's wife's murder; "Eye Goop" nods to Vera's harpoon-through-the-eye demise; "Burnt Fuse" ties to Chuck's electrocution; and the obscure "Bloody Magazine" hides a tiny Godzilla on a Fangoria magazine page, referencing Debbie's death. Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter receives the most attention with five add-ons.

"Orderly's Shoe" and "Coroner's Coffee" pay tribute to the nurse and coroner killed in the intro. Crispin Glover's character George is memorialized twice: "Missing Corkscrew" and "Two Nails," the latter referencing his body hung in a doorway.

"Garden Claw" refers to Rob's violent death in the Jarvis house basement. From Jason Lives, both Ultra Rare add-ons draw from the film: "Dirty Money" echoes Lizbeth's futile attempt to bribe Jason, and "Bloody Smile" depicts the paintballer's corpse leaving a bloody imprint on a carved smiley face. "Imprinted Aluminum" highlights another memorable kill from the same sequel





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Dead By Daylight Jason Voorhees Friday The 13Th Easter Eggs Add-Ons

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