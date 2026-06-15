Dead by Daylight Announces Art the Clown, Jason Voorhees and New Visual Overhaul Ahead of Film Release

Behaviour Interactive celebrates Dead by Daylight's 10th anniversary with the addition of Art the Clown, upcoming Jason Voorhees and Indigenous survivor chapters, a film update, and a 2027 visual revamp.

Behaviour Interactive used the tenth anniversary of its multiplayer horror title Dead by Daylight as an occasion to unveil a slate of major updates that will reshape the experience for both veteran killers and fresh survivors.

First among the announcements is the addition of Art the Clown, the grotesque, silent jester from the Terrifier film franchise, who will join the roster as a new killer in a dedicated "Terrifier" set slated for release in November 2026. This installment will feature a full Chapter built around the clown's unsettling abilities, expanding the game's catalogue of cinematic horror icons.

The Terrifier release follows the August debut of Dead by Daylight: Chorus of Sin, the first Chapter created entirely with input from the community, demonstrating Behaviour's commitment to player‑driven development. The company also confirmed two further Chapter drops set for the summer of 2026. On 16 June, the game will welcome Jason Voorhees, the infamous slasher from the Friday the 13th series, giving players access to his iconic machete and relentless pursuit style.

A week later, on 25 June, Behaviour will introduce The Life Road Chapter, which brings the original Indigenous survivor Shane Wiigwaas to the roster, marking the series' first representation of an Indigenous character and broadening its cultural inclusivity. In addition to gameplay expansions, Behaviour Interactive provided the latest details on the long‑rumored Dead by Daylight film adaptation.

During the celebration, Executive Vice President Stephen Mulrooney was joined by producer Jason Blum, and together they announced that Thordur Palsson, known for The Damned, will helm the project. The screenplay, already completed, is penned by horror veterans Alexandre Aja and David Leslie Johnson‑McGoldrick, though casting remains under wraps.

Looking further ahead, the studio outlined an ambitious visual overhaul planned for 2027, promising complete character model reworks, upgraded animation rigs, more lifelike facial expressions, and extensive enhancements to maps and environmental fidelity. These upgrades aim to modernise the franchise's aesthetic and deliver a more immersive horror experience for its global fan base





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Dead By Daylight Terrifier Jason Voorhees Indigenous Survivor Film Adaptation

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