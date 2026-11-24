The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is warning of an increasingly dangerous illicit drug supply as families gather for Thanksgiving, citing a rise in deaths linked to emerging synthetic opioids in the Chicago area.

DEA Chicago is warning of an increasingly dangerous illicit drug supply, citing a rise in deaths linked to synthetic opioids. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is warning of an increasingly dangerous illicit drug supply as families gather for Thanksgiving, citing a rise in deaths linked to emerging synthetic opioids in the Chicago area.

In an exclusive interview with the I-Team, DEA Chicago Special Agent in Charge Todd Smith said the agency is concerned about the potential for a large overdose event as new drugs enter the market.

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"It's a real concern, and it troubles me because we could wake up tomorrow to a large mass overdose event in Chicago," Smith said. According to Smith, illegal drugs analyzed by DEA Chicago can appear as colorful pills, powders and even vape products while containing deadly combinations of chemicals. While methamphetamine seizures have risen substantially and fentanyl-related deaths have declined, Smith said Mexican drug cartels are shifting their focus as fentanyl becomes more difficult to produce.

The groups are now pushing synthetic opioids such as cyclorphine cyclorphine, which he said is 10 times more potent than fentanyl, along with animal tranquilizers. Smith said authorities have also encountered methamphetamine vape pens; although he identified ultra-high illicit THC concentrations as the primary concern in vape products at this time.

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"Whether it's heroin, fentanyl, cocaine or methamphetamine, we see those novel synthetics being mixed in with those other drugs. And that that's what makes the illicit drug supply incredibly dangerous.

" DEA officials and federal partners are also concerned about access to drugs that can be ordered and delivered directly to consumers. Smith said authorities have worked to disrupt the flow of fentanyl precursor chemicals from China and India, a factor he said is contributing to the shift toward other powerful synthetic opioids. The I-Team previously reported on the appearance of cyclorphine in Chicago.

Smith said DEA data show deaths associated with the drug increased from one last year to 15 so far in 2026.

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"The concern is, is where does the cartel go next? What's their next emerging novel synthetic that they're going to introduce into the drug supply, that could potentially cause overdoses and poisonings? That's the real concern," Smith said. Smith also warned that overdose-reversal drugs such as Narcan may not be effective against some synthetic opioids.

He said the growing presence of animal tranquilizers in the Chicago-area drug supply could further complicate overdose response efforts. As the holiday season begins, Smith urged parents to talk with their children, from middle school through college age, about the dangers of recreational drug use. He warned that substances obtained from friends or other sources may not contain what users believe they are taking and could be deadly.

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