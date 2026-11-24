Federal investigations reveal DEA agents permitted 1.4 million fentanyl pills to circulate in the Southwest between August 2024 and April 2025. This controversial strategy contradicts agency protocols amid rising overdose deaths and bipartisan outrage.

Federal narcotics agents monitored a major fentanyl deal in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in August 2024, observing the exchange of counterfeit pain pills from multiple surveillance angles. Despite tracking a white pickup truck carrying as many as 100,000 lethal pills into a Home2 Suites hotel, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents did not intervene immediately. This decision to stand down reflects a broader pattern where the DEA permitted staggering amounts of fentanyl to enter the streets while building cases against larger criminal organizations.

New AP Findings Reveal 1.4 Million Pills Trafficked

New findings indicate that the DEA allowed at least 1.4 million additional fentanyl pills to be trafficked between August 2024 and April 2025. These pills were distributed through highly transited hotels, apartment complexes, Airbnb rentals, and self-storage facilities across six states. The analysis relies on thousands of pages of court documents, wiretap reports, and twelve hours of DEA surveillance footage reviewed by The Associated Press.

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The agency previously denied knowingly allowing the trafficking of what the White House has designated a weapon of mass destruction. However, the new data contradicts earlier statements, showing that dealers moved large packages of pills in plastic bins and duffel bags under federal surveillance. The tally excludes numerous deals mentioned in records that lacked specific pill counts or were not directly monitored by DEA agents.

Whistleblowers and Former Executives Criticize Strategy

DEA Special Agent David Howell filed a whistleblower complaint questioning the morality and effectiveness of letting fentanyl hit the streets. Kevin Small, a former colleague of Howell, described the agency as hypocritical, noting that agents driving vehicles plastered with One Pill Can Kill signs simultaneously watched hundreds of thousands of pills go unseized. Former DEA senior executive Brian Besser, who oversaw the Rocky Mountain division, stated that gambling with a substance capable of taking so much human life is unacceptable.

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For years, the Justice Department instructed agents to seize fentanyl whenever practicable, recognizing that even unintentional contact can prove deadly. Officials loosened these rules in 2024, granting agents more discretion to permit drugs to walk when they suspect suspects are moving cocaine, heroin, or marijuana to avoid spooking bigger targets. This strategy was historically reserved for other narcotics but has now been applied to the highly lethal synthetic opioid.

New Mexico Faces Emergency and Legal Action

The controversy has sparked bipartisan outrage and prompted a congressional oversight inquiry alongside a criminal investigation by New Mexico's attorney general. Overdose deaths from the drug, much of which is crudely manufactured in Mexico, spiked 44% last year in the state. Officials in Albuquerque recently declared a state of emergency to address the ongoing crisis affecting local communities.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham compared the situation to negotiating with an arsonist while trying to prevent a house from burning down. Her administration last week sued the Justice Department for 153 million dollars in damages, citing the catastrophic impact of the DEA's decisions. The governor accused the agency of engaging in a cover-up, asserting that federal officials knew their actions were wrong but continued the practice.

Agency Maintains Lawful Coordination with Prosecutors

A DEA spokesperson declined to answer questions due to an ongoing review by the U.S. Justice Department's inspector general. The agency previously maintained that its decisions were lawful and coordinated with federal prosecutors to prevent public harm. Tessa DuBerry, a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney's office in New Mexico, stated that the department is committed to using every lawful tool to identify and dismantle organizations trafficking fentanyl.