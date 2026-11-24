A new AP investigation reveals the DEA permitted at least 1.4 million fentanyl pills to reach New Mexico streets between August 2024 and April 2025. The controversial strategy aimed to identify high-level traffickers but faced severe bipartisan criticism.

Federal and state authorities in New Mexico are currently scrutinizing a controversial strategy employed by the Drug Enforcement Administration that allowed significant quantities of fentanyl to remain in circulation. The practice involved permitting the drug to hit the streets of New Mexico in an effort to build bigger cases against high-level traffickers. A new Associated Press investigation demonstrates that this practice was far more prevalent than previously known, affecting the entire region.

The Scale of the Controversial Tactic

The investigation reveals that the DEA permitted at least 1.4 million additional pills to be trafficked between August 2024 and April 2025. This massive volume was part of an effort by the agency to close in on the largest fentanyl bust in U.S. history. The finding represents a significant escalation from earlier reports, which suggested the number of unseized pills was in the hundreds of thousands. The current data indicates a much larger scale of operation and potential public health risk.

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The key takeaways from this latest reporting were based on thousands of pages of court documents, investigative records, detailed wiretap reports, and 12 hours of DEA surveillance footage. This extensive documentation provides a clear timeline and scope of the operations, confirming that agents actively monitored the movement of these drugs without immediate intervention. The footage shows agents observing dealers traffic large packages of pills in plastic bins and duffel bags.

Surveillance Methods and Stakeholder Positions

Agents monitored these shipments from surveillance planes circling above New Mexico as dealers moved drugs through highly transited locations. These locations included hotels, apartment complexes, Airbnb rentals, and self-storage facilities across six states. In one notable instance, agents walked as many as 100,000 pills at a hotel in Albuquerque after the DEA surrounded the building in a stakeout. Brian Besser, a former DEA senior executive who oversaw the agency's Rocky Mountain division, criticized this approach.

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Kevin Small, a former colleague of whistleblower David Howell, pointed out the hypocrisy of the situation. He noted that agents were driving cars plastered with the slogan One Pill Can Kill while simultaneously allowing hundreds of thousands of pills to pass through their jurisdiction. Small argued that this approach contradicted the agency's own public safety messaging. The DEA looked on and often recorded these events, maintaining a watchful presence without seizing the contraband.

Legal and Political Fallout

Defenders of the wait-and-see approach argue that it can lead to bigger cases and the removal of higher-ranking bosses. However, the DEA initially denied ever knowingly allowing the trafficking of a synthetic opioid that the White House has designated a weapon of mass destruction. The agency stood by that denial even after the Associated Press obtained hours of surveillance footage showing agents monitoring fentanyl shipments. The agency's own wiretap reports provided detailed summaries and the specific number of pills that went unseized during these operations.

U.S. Attorney Tessa DuBerry stated that the Department of Justice is committed to using every lawful tool available to identify and dismantle trafficking organizations. She declined to answer specific questions due to an ongoing review by the U.S. Justice Department's inspector general. The agency previously claimed its decisions were lawful and coordinated with federal prosecutors to prevent public harm. Despite these assertions, the tactic has drawn bipartisan criticism in Washington and New Mexico.

Concrete Consequences and Damages

Congress has launched an oversight inquiry into the matter, and the New Mexico attorney general initiated a criminal investigation. The fentanyl crisis continues to batter New Mexico, even as it subsides slightly from its peak in other parts of the country. Officials in Albuquerque recently declared a state of emergency due to the relentless impact of the drug. Overdose deaths from the drug, much of it crudely manufactured in Mexico, spiked 44% last year in the state.

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Last week, New Mexico officials sued the DEA seeking $153 million in damages for the harm caused by this strategy. New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham compared the situation to trying to prevent a house from burning down by negotiating with an arsonist. She stated that the agency is fully engaged in a cover-up because they knew their actions were wrong. This legal action marks a significant step in holding federal authorities accountable for the consequences of their investigative methods.