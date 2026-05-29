De la Espriella, 'El Tigre' que promete mano dura contra el narco y los grupos armados en Colombia

BOGOTÁ (AP) — Cuando fervorosas seguidoras se acercaron a Abelardo de la Espriella para pedirle una fotografía, él les agradeció por ponerle “una raya a El Tigre”, el animal que adoptó como apodo y que se ha convertido en el símbolo de su campaña a la presidencia de Colombia.

France’s parliament votes to repeal slavery-era Black Code, with tears and history in the chamberEx-CIA official charged with stealing millions of dollars in gold bars from the federal governmentIran negotiators agree to extend ceasefire and start nuclear talks, pending Trump signoff, US official saysClaude Lemieux, the feisty four-time Stanley Cup champion for Avalanche, Devils and Habs, dies at 60The Commodores, Morris Day say they won't perform at Trump-linked Freedom 250's DC showsChinese online retailer Temu hit with $232 million fine over unsafe toys and electronicsViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airYou should be dancing, yeah. Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageA photo captures President Trump and first lady awaiting British royals from rare White House anglePlastic bags don't go in the recycling bin. What should you do instead?

Experimental hepatitis B drug may offer 'functional cure' for some patientsAs demand for GLP-1 pills and shots surges, healthy habits are still keyOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphoneGardeners often hear about supposed hacks and quick fixes.

Here are some common ones debunkedPope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slaveryDepartamento de Justicia de EEUU abre investigación sobre columnista que acusó de abuso a Trump

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airYou should be dancing, yeah. Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageA photo captures President Trump and first lady awaiting British royals from rare White House anglePlastic bags don't go in the recycling bin. What should you do instead?

Experimental hepatitis B drug may offer 'functional cure' for some patientsAs demand for GLP-1 pills and shots surges, healthy habits are still keyOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphoneGardeners often hear about supposed hacks and quick fixes. Here are some common ones debunkedPope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slaveryDepartamento de Justicia de EEUU abre investigación sobre columnista que acusó de abuso a Trump





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