Tuscaloosa Murder Charges Expanded After Skeletal Remains Discovery Linked to De'Kendrick Crawford

Tuscaloosa police charge De'Kendrick Crawford with murder after skeletal remains are found. The suspect faces capital murder charges for two July deaths linked to his arrest.

Tuscaloosa authorities have officially charged 24-year-old De'Kendrick Crawford with an additional count of murder following the discovery of human skeletal remains behind an apartment complex in the city.

The new capital murder charge stems directly from evidence gathered by the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit after investigators located the remains in a wooded area. This development expands the case beyond the two homicides committed in July involving Jose Felix Alvarez-Duenas and Jazmine Alexis Bates.

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Skeletal remains were uncovered on Tuesday in a wooded area located behind River Road Apartments along Eight Avenue Northeast in Tuscaloosa. The remains were found partially buried and had been intentionally hidden, according to statements from the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

Investigators determined that the location of the body was only revealed because of corroborated details provided by Crawford to various witnesses prior to his arrest. The remains were purposely hidden and were only found due to the specific information Crawford gave to witnesses, unit officials confirmed.

The investigation into Crawford's activities began on July 6 when Brookwood Police responded to a welfare check at a residence on Alabama Junction Road. The property owner was abroad, leaving her tenant, Jose Felix Alvarez-Duenas, to house-sit.

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After the owner lost contact with Alvarez-Duenas between July 5 and July 6, she reviewed doorbell camera footage which showed 24-year-old De'Kendrick Crawford acting suspiciously on the premises. Upon arrival, police discovered Alvarez-Duenas dead in the entryway.

Inside a closet, they found 22-year-old Jazmine Alexis Bates, a University of Alabama student from Chicago, and a dog, all deceased from gunshot wounds. Crawford, Alvarez-Duenas, and Bates reportedly worked together at Buffalo Phil's in Tuscaloosa.

Crawford possessed an outstanding felony warrant dating back to May 2026 for shooting into an occupied building. That prior incident occurred after Crawford was terminated from a contractor position at the University of Alabama.

As he departed the campus, Crawford fired several shots at an occupied office building near Coleman Coliseum, leading to a manhunt where he eluded law enforcement. Based on video evidence and physical proof from the July 6 scene, a warrant for capital murder was issued.

The US Marshals Task Force assisted in the search for Crawford. He was located ten hours after the victims were discovered at a relative's apartment on Deerfield Drive in Northport.

After refusing to exit, he was found hiding in an attic crawlspace following a tactical breach of the building. He was taken into custody approximately ten hours after the victims were discovered, ending the intense search.

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A judge bound the capital murder case against Crawford over to a grand jury in late July. In early November, the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit reported that a witness came forward claiming Crawford admitted to killing an unknown man at a separate location in Tuscaloosa.

Other witnesses later provided differing accounts of this alleged third homicide. Investigators pieced together these accounts and compared them against digital evidence, successfully corroborating specific locations and events mentioned by Crawford.

This corroborative work led directly to the discovery of the skeletal remains, confirming the suspect's involvement in a third death. Crawford denied involvement again when interviewed regarding the new discovery.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit has not yet formally identified the skeletal remains of the alleged third victim. Authorities believe the deceased is a Black male between the ages of 40 and 70.

Investigators suspect the man may have owned a Chevy Cruze, a vehicle frequently observed at the Ten Avenue Apartments, though it is unknown if he was a resident there. The remains are currently being processed by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to facilitate positive identification.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is appealing to the public for assistance, asking anyone with information about a missing person matching this description to contact them at (205) 464-892. The investigation remains active as forensic results are pending.