DE-CIX reports a record 33.03 terabits per second in data throughput driven by a massive game launch. Concurrent streaming audiences across Twitch, YouTube, and Kick reached 8 million, shattering previous industry benchmarks.

DE-CIX announced that its global Internet Exchanges reached a historic peak on Wednesday evening, 18 November, at 20:20 Central European Time. During this window, the total data throughput across the network hit 33.03 terabits per second. This unprecedented volume of traffic was directly caused by millions of players simultaneously downloading and launching a newly released game.

Record-Breaking Network Traffic Volume

The 33.03 terabit figure represents a significant 25% increase in overall internet usage compared to the beginning of the year. This concrete statistical jump confirms that the game generated enough simultaneous demand to push global network infrastructure beyond previous limits. The sheer volume of data being transferred and processed required the network to operate at maximum capacity to handle the influx of users.

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Streaming Platforms Hit 8 Million Concurrent Users

Concurrent viewership for the game reached approximately 8 million users at the time of release. This total breaks down into substantial records for major individual platforms. Twitch recorded 3.31 million concurrent users, while YouTube accounted for 3.22 million concurrent users. The platform Kick also contributed significantly with 1.5 million concurrent viewers during the same period.

Twitch Surges 111% Past Previous Gaming Records

Twitch experienced a 111% week-over-week increase in viewership compared to the previous week. This surge displaced the platform previously held by the 2022 World Championship final between T1 and DRX. The game has now claimed the highest Peak Viewers ever recorded on the streaming platform. Reports indicate tens of millions of hours were watched within just a few hours of launch.

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Historic Engagement Equivalent to 1500 Years Viewing

Industry analysts estimate that the viewing time generated by this event is equivalent to more than 1,500 years of nonstop viewing. This metric highlights the massive scale of engagement compared to traditional gaming content. The data suggests that the game has successfully disrupted the hierarchy of gaming category content on streaming services globally.

Global Regional Records and Future Projections

Data collection is ongoing, but initial projections indicate the game will likely break live-streaming records in numerous individual regions. These new highs are expected to span from New Zealand to the United States. The historic rollout is still in its early stages, with daily tallies expected to continue as the player base expands further across the globe.