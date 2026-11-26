De'Anthony Melton scores 24 points, matches career high with eight 3s as Warriors beat Kings 129-110
- De'Anthony Melton scored 24 points and matched his career high with eight 3-pointers and the Golden State Warriors made 20 total 3s on the way to a 129-110 win over the Sacramento Kings in an NBA Cup game on Wednesday night.
scored 22 points off the bench for Golden State as the reserves contributed a season-best 61 points. Melton shot 8 for 14 in his third 20-point performance of the season and added seven assists.88-87 on Sunday to snap a five-game losing streak.
Sacramento had also held off the Celtics by one point a night earlier for just its second win and first at home. The Warriors hit seven of their initial eight 3-pointers to take a 33-16 lead - 44-19 after the opening quarter for their most points in any period this season - and wound up 20 for 44 from long range.
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