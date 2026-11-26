- De'Anthony Melton scored 24 points and matched his career high with eight 3-pointers and the Golden State Warriors made 20 total 3s on the way to a 129-110 win over the Sacramento Kings in an NBA Cup game on Wednesday night.

scored 22 points off the bench for Golden State as the reserves contributed a season-best 61 points. Melton shot 8 for 14 in his third 20-point performance of the season and added seven assists.88-87 on Sunday to snap a five-game losing streak.

Sacramento had also held off the Celtics by one point a night earlier for just its second win and first at home. The Warriors hit seven of their initial eight 3-pointers to take a 33-16 lead - 44-19 after the opening quarter for their most points in any period this season - and wound up 20 for 44 from long range.

Advertisement

Advertisement

AccuWeather Forecast: Cloud cover moves in overnight; flood, high surf warnings remain in effectreturned from a six-game absence because of a strained left hamstring and had 14 points and three assists in 12 minutes. AccuWeather Forecast: Cloud cover moves in overnight; flood, high surf warnings remain in effectPerson injured after possible explosion sparks apartment fire in Rossmoor retirement community Airlines issue waivers for travelers flying amid Thanksgiving storms: How to get a refund, rebook flights