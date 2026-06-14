De’Aaron Fox Had No Good Answer for His Brutal Shooting Woes in Spurs’ NBA Finals Game 5 Loss

Fox visibly struggled to make an impact in the Finals series loss to the Knicks.

Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox spoke about his performance after Game 5’s loss to the Knicks in the NBA Finals. | Screengrab on Twitter/ @TravisRecek The Spurs saw their season end in bitter fashion on Saturday night after the Knicks clawed their way back & Co. made some all-time great history in the 94–90 win in San Antonio, the Spurs’ young roster was left staring down yet another disappointing result and wondering how they got punched in the gut four times this series.

One member of San Antonio’s talented team, veteran guard De’Aaron Fox, had a performance to forget—just two days after he drew widespread criticismin clutch minutes despite his questionable Game 4 blunder, a strategy that did not end up paying off and may have hurt the team down the stretch in Game 5. Fox finished with just seven points on 3-of-15 shooting and went cold from beyond the arc in Game 5’s loss.

The ex-Kings star also missed all four of his shots in the fourth quarter and failed to register any assists or rebounds, either. As the Comeback Knicks clawed their way back from a 16-point deficit, Fox’s shot selection came under heavy scrutiny, as the guard launched a few arguably ill-advised three-pointers that ended up turning the momentum over to New York.

“I got shots that I’ve made in the past, and sometimes you just don’t make them. Some felt good, back rim in and out, it is what it is. Obviously wish I made those shots, but the physical, they force you into taking jump shots, trying to keep you out of the paint. Shots just didn’t go down for me,” he said.

“I hate to say this: gotta go with Castle and Harper. He got to take Fox out of the game,”Even Packers star Micah Parsons weighed in on the Spurs’ roster decisions and made clear that rookie Dylan Harper deserved more minutes. , “Sometimes you gotta make hard decision as a coach! Them not handing Harper the keys for this playoff just just cost them a championship!

” Sometimes you gotta make hard decision as a coach! Them not handing Harper the keys for this playoff just just cost them a championship! Compared to Fox’s dud of an outing, Harper impressed yet again with a team-high 25 points on 10-of-19 shooting along with five rebounds and four assists.

Despite coming off the bench, Harper racked up five 20-point playoff games during his debut postseason and set a handful of rookie records, including the most points in a single playoff run. Fox was asked about the Spurs’ next generation of stars in Harper and Castle, and he gave them their deserved flowers: “Those guys, the sky’s the limit,” Fox said.

“These are guys that are All-NBA guys, they’re going to be All-Stars, they’re going to be All-Defensive guys I think both of them. ... They’re obviously a large reason of why we were so good this year. ” The Spurs are going to have some tough questions to answer this offseason with Fox’s four-year, $229 million maximum contract extension kicking in ahead of the 2026–27 campaign.

It’s probably too early to sour on Fox’s future in San Antonio, as it’s wholly possible he simply went cold during an unfortunate span and will learn from his mistakes over time. These NBA Finals may nonetheless serve as a jarring wake-up call for the veteran guard, whose starting position is no longer as safe as it once was. Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated.

She has been a sports journalist since 2020 and has a bachelor’s in English and linguistics from Columbia University. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. She is a lifelong Liverpool fan who enjoys solving crossword puzzles and hanging out at her neighborhood dive bar in NYC.





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