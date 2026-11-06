DCU Lanterns Surges to Top Digital Charts Following VOD Release

The DC Universe series Lanterns trends on major digital storefronts after its VOD launch, offering a hit detective story outside of HBO streaming.

The DC Universe series Lanterns has achieved significant commercial success following its digital release, climbing the charts on major video-on-demand platforms. The show, which revitalizes the Green Lantern brand for live-action audiences, is now accessible to viewers who do not have a subscription to the HBO streaming service. This new distribution window has attracted a broad new audience, proving the show's appeal extends far beyond its original cable and streaming launch.

Digital Release Strategy and Chart Performance

The HBO series Lanterns became available on video-on-demand at digital storefronts, including the Prime Video Store and the Apple TV Store, on Tuesday, November 3. This strategic move allows fans to purchase individual episodes or the complete first season for permanent ownership. According to data from FlixPatrol, the show stood as the fourth most popular series on the Apple TV Store's Top 20 TV Shows chart in the United States at the time of reporting.

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This ranking represents a notable rise for the series, which debuted at number five on the same chart a couple of days after its digital availability began on November 5. The current top spots on the Apple TV Store chart are occupied by Homeland, Shameless, and From, indicating that Lanterns is competing effectively against established, multi-season popular shows. The pricing structure offers flexibility, with all eight episodes of the first season available for purchase at $21.99, while the pilot episode can be bought separately for $3.99.

Casting Chemistry and Narrative Structure

Lanterns continues the DC Universe's effort to revitalize the Green Lantern mythos following the 2011 Green Lantern movie featuring Ryan Reynolds. The narrative builds upon the character's reappearance in the 2025 film Superman, where Nathan Fillion portrayed the Guy Gardner version of the hero. The new series expands the ensemble by introducing Kyle Chandler's veteran DC hero Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre's confident new recruit John Stewart in their respective DC Universe debuts.

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The core strength of the series hinges on the dynamic and chemistry between Chandler's Hal Jordan and Pierre's John Stewart. Critics and audiences have praised this partnership as one of the most exciting dynamics in James Gunn's DCU thus far. The show employs a complex narrative structure filled with intrigue, plot twists, and different timelines, drawing direct comparisons to the storytelling style of HBO's acclaimed True Detective series.

Critical Reception and Future Production Status

Early critical reception has been overwhelmingly positive, with Lanterns holding a near-perfect 92% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 168 reviews. In a detailed review, the show received a high score of 9 out of 10, with specific praise for the casting choices of Hal Jordan and John Stewart. The series is described as a must-watch for fans of mystery and drama, with a storyline that rewards binge-watching by wrapping up major mysteries by the season finale.

Behind the scenes, the production team is actively working on the future of the franchise. A writers' room is currently evaluating ideas to determine if there is a solid concept for a second season of the sci-fi detective series. While fans await official confirmation of Lanterns season two, the current focus remains on the successful digital rollout and the high quality of the completed first season.

Physical Media Release and Home Availability

In addition to the digital success, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has confirmed that Lanterns will be released on physical media. The series is scheduled to arrive on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD formats on February 9, 2027. This release date provides a concrete timeline for collectors and fans who prefer tangible media ownership over streaming or digital purchase options.

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The combination of strong digital sales, critical acclaim, and upcoming physical media release underscores the cultural impact of Lanterns. For viewers without HBO access, the digital availability on November 3 offers the perfect opportunity to experience the layered characters, impressive use of Green Lantern powers, and exciting detective storyline that have defined the show's early success.