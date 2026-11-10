DCU Justice League Plans Face Uncertainty After James Gunn and Peter Safran Exit

Reports say Skydance wants the DCU Justice League back on the big screen quickly under new DCU head Jeremy Latcham. Fans are watching how the franchise moves forward.

The future of the DCU Justice League is back in focus after reports on the departure of James Gunn and Peter Safran from their leadership roles at the DCU. Alongside the departure news, new details have emerged about the timing of the franchise's next major team-up film. The reports suggest that getting the Justice League into theaters quickly has become a central concern for the studio's new direction.

The reports describe a shift in priorities that could shape the franchise for years. Because the leadership change is so significant, it is not yet clear what the Justice League will look like in the coming slate. Still, the latest information suggests that the timing of the team's debut may be a key factor in how the DCU moves forward.

Also read WSJ Reports DC Studios Shifts Wonder Woman and Justice League Plans After James Gunn Departure

Justice League Mandate Set for Jeremy Latcham

Skydance CEO David Ellison has reportedly given the new head of the DCU, Jeremy Latcham, a mandate to bring the Justice League back to the big screen as soon as possible. Latcham is a former Marvel executive, and the reports place this directive at the top of the DCU's list of priorities.

According to the reporting, insiders expect Latcham to pursue films for Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, The Flash, and other heavyweight characters in the years ahead. The same account says the studio should move away from lesser-known heroes, and it specifically described Supergirl as modestly known. That characterization is a point of debate among fans, but the core message is that the Justice League is intended to be a headline priority.

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The planning reportedly covers a long horizon. Earlier reports on the departing leadership's roadmap allegedly laid out plans all the way until 2031, which would have spanned several years of releases. With the leadership transition, however, those plans now sit under new management, and the exact schedule remains unconfirmed.

Superman Sequel Sets Up Wonder Woman Introduction

The next Superman movie, which is scheduled to hit theaters next summer, is reportedly where the DCU would take another major step toward the Justice League. Sources indicate that the film would introduce Wonder Woman, a move that would connect the Superman storyline to the team-up that fans have been anticipating.

Superman was at the core of Gunn's version of the DCU, so the sequel plays a central role in the franchise's early identity. If the Wonder Woman introduction stays in the film, as the reports suggest it likely would despite the leadership change, then the DCU would still be on the path toward a Justice League film. That continuity would give the new leadership a concrete foundation to build on.

The reports also note that Batman would almost certainly be among the Justice League characters. He is not on the list of heavyweights named in the mandate reporting, but his inclusion would make the team one of the most anticipated ensembles in the franchise.

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Risks and Next Steps for the DCU Slate

The biggest risk identified in the reporting is that the DCU could introduce versions of major characters that do not perform well with audiences. Because the Justice League would bring together several of the franchise's most recognizable figures, any weak interpretation could affect how the wider slate is received.

For now, the DCU's direction remains unsettled, and the reports do not confirm a final plan for the Justice League's release timing. Fans will be watching whether Latcham can deliver the team quickly while keeping the characters consistent with the Superman and Wonder Woman setup. Readers who want to weigh in on the new direction can share whether they are ready to see the Justice League in the DCU and whether they wish fans had seen James Gunn's interpretation of these characters.