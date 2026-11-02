DCU Film Clayface Sparks Controversy After Mocking Rival A24 Documentary

The official social media account for the DCU film Clayface has drawn sharp criticism from fans after posting memes comparing its runtime to the A24 documentary You Can See Everything.

The official social media presence of the DC Universe film Clayface has ignited a significant backlash following the publication of a social media post that directly mocked the runtime of a competing film. The controversy centers on a comparison between the DCU movie and the A24 documentary titled You Can See Everything , which was directed by Nathan Fielder . Fans and critics alike have expressed dismay at what they perceive as unsportsmanlike marketing tactics by the studio behind the superhero film.

Marketing Campaign Sparks Fan Backlash

The specific social media post featured a series of memes designed to highlight the duration differences between the two films. The text on the graphic read, " Clayface (1h 48m): You still make it to the Halloween party." This was contrasted with a second caption for the documentary that stated, "You Can See Everything (2h 55m): You can see everything except the party." The meme implied that the longer runtime of the documentary would cause audiences to miss the holiday festivities, while the shorter Clayface would not.

Also read Clayface box office success stabilizes DCU after Supergirl flop

Many viewers found this approach to be desperate and poorly timed. Commenters on the platform criticized the DCU film's team for relying on negative comparisons rather than promoting their own content. User @arrow_2187 described the post as a "weird thing to repost," while @jay.filming stated, "You guys must delete this." The commenter added that they had seen both films multiple times and felt the marketing was unnecessary and insulting to fans of both projects.

Competing Box Office Performances

The controversy arises during a critical window for both films at the domestic box office. Clayface , directed by Tom Rhys Harries , was released on October 23, 2026. The film initially secured a strong start at the box office last month. However, it failed to maintain its upward momentum during the Halloween weekend. Warner Bros. entered the second weekend of the film's run expecting it to dominate the holiday box office charts.

Advertisement

Despite the marketing campaign, You Can See Everything narrowly surpassed the DCU film to claim the number one spot at the domestic box office. Clayface earned an estimated $10.4 million between Friday and Sunday. The A24 documentary slightly outpaced this figure, grossing $10.6 million over the same three-day period. This result marks a significant win for the documentary, which had been competing against a major studio superhero release.

Financial Totals and Audience Reception

In terms of cumulative earnings, Clayface has grossed approximately $44 million in North America and $39 million internationally. Its worldwide total stands at approximately $83 million. While these numbers indicate a solid opening, the inability to hold off the documentary during the Halloween weekend has been viewed by some as a missed opportunity. The narrow victory for the A24 film suggests that audience interest was highly competitive, with runtime concerns potentially influencing ticket sales for both movies.

Industry Response and Future Implications

The backlash against the social media post has prompted questions about marketing strategies within the comic book movie genre. User @bajouk_aa explicitly called out the Clayface team, writing, "Marketing your movie by making fun of another is not a good idea." Another user, @aidenmp3 , described the campaign as "sad and poor sportsmanship." Critics argue that attacking a competitor's film often reflects badly on the attacking brand rather than diminishing the value of the rival product.

As the Halloween weekend draws to a close, the industry will watch to see if this controversy impacts the long-term performance of either film. The direct comparison of runtimes and quality has created a narrative that extends beyond the box office numbers. Fans are now more likely to discuss the marketing tactics of Warner Bros. alongside the actual content of Clayface . This incident highlights the risks of social media engagement in an era where consumers value authenticity and sportsmanship in corporate communications.