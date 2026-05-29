DCU Fans Rejoice: James Gunn Confirms Two Iconic Villains Joining the Universe

James Gunn has teased the arrival of two major DC villains in the DC Universe, potentially reshaping the future of DC's cinematic universe. While one of the characters is confirmed to be Darkseid, the identity of the second remains a mystery, with Ultraman being a strong contender.

DC fans are in for a treat as James Gunn has confirmed that two iconic villains will be joining the DC Universe ( DCU ) in the not-so-distant future.

These characters, while not yet officially announced, have the potential to significantly reshape the DC cinematic landscape. A curious fan asked Gunn about the possibility of seeing General Zod, Doomsday, Dr. Fate, Black Adam, Ultraman, or Darkseid in the DCU. Gunn's response was enigmatic, hinting that two of these characters would be making an appearance soon.

While Darkseid is almost certainly one of them, given DC Studios' confirmation of his involvement in the animated Mister Miracle series, the identity of the second character remains a mystery. Ultraman is a strong contender, as his fate was left ambiguous in the Superman movie, leaving room for a potential Crime Syndicate adaptation down the line.

Other characters from the fan's list, such as Black Adam and Doomsday, seem less likely due to their recent live-action appearances or association with the DCEU's less successful films. Gunn's DC reboot is set in a world where many superheroes and villains already exist, and the franchise's first chapter, 'Gods and Monsters,' continues to expand this summer with Supergirl's arrival on June 26





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