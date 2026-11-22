Clayface directed by James Watkins exits the domestic box office top 10 after four weekends, reflecting broader instability in the DC Universe under new leadership.

The future of the DC Universe faces renewed scrutiny as the third installment in the newly rebranded franchise struggles at the box office. Clayface, directed by James Watkins, has officially dropped out of the domestic Top 10 box office chart. This decline marks a significant drop in audience engagement for the film starring Tom Rhys Harries. The movie is projected to conclude its fifth weekend in theaters with a modest three-day domestic gross of $1.3 million. This performance signals a rapid decay in theatrical relevance for the DC Studios property.

Box Office Decline and Chart Exit

Clayface fell out of the Top 10 rankings this Sunday morning as confirmed by Warner Bros. Deadline reported that the Laika stop-motion animated movie Wildwood claimed the No. 10 spot with a projected three-day gross of $1.94 million. The chart above Wildwood includes Ramayana: Rise of a Legend at No. 9, followed by Ghost Soldier, Wild Horse Nine, You Can See Everything, Godzilla Minus Zero, The Cat in the Hat, Ebenezer, I Play Rocky, and The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping at No. 1. Clayface exited the chart after just four weekends, matching the speed at which Supergirl departed last year.

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Financial Performance and Budget Analysis

Financially, Clayface presents a complex picture compared to its DC Universe predecessors. The film currently holds a cumulative global gross of $126.2 million. This total is on track to surpass Supergirl, which grossed $126.4 million against a reported budget of $170 million or more. In contrast, Clayface was produced with a significantly lower net budget of $44 million. This reduction in production costs likely places the estimated break-even point for the film around $110 million. Based on these figures, Clayface is likely already profitable despite its modest box office haul.

Strategic Leadership Changes at Warner Bros

The film's performance occurs against a backdrop of major corporate restructuring at Warner Bros. Discovery. Franchise stewards James Gunn and Peter Safran are being removed as DC Studios co-CEOs and co-chairmen as of December 1. This executive change follows the merger between Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Skydance. Marvel Studios alumnus Jeremy Latcham is preparing to take over the franchise stewardship. Latcham left Marvel Studios in 2017 and founded Latcham Pictures, known for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Bad Times at the El Royale.

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Comparative Performance and Horror Market Context

Clayface's box office trajectory mirrors the exit pattern of Supergirl but differs from the durability of Superman. Superman spent nine weekends in the domestic Top 10 after its debut in 2025. Within the broader genre landscape, Clayface ranks as the sixth highest-grossing horror movie of the year. It trails zeitgeist-defining hits such as Obsession, which grossed $524.5 million, Zach Cregger's Resident Evil at $416.5 million, and Backrooms with $400.4 million. The film stars Tom Rhys Harries and features a screenplay by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini. It serves as the third installment in the DC Universe following the success of Superman and the underperformance of Supergirl.

Impact on Upcoming DCU Productions

Despite Clayface's relative profitability, its status as a modest success rather than a blockbuster creates uncertainty for the franchise's future. The upcoming film Man of Tomorrow remains scheduled for release on July 9, 2027. David Corenswet will return as Superman alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The rapid drop-off of Clayface suggests that audience interest in the rebranded DC Universe may be fluctuating significantly. Industry observers note that this trend could influence strategic decisions regarding future productions and marketing approaches for the studio.