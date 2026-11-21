The Zcash miner plans to trade as TUDE after closing its HeartSciences merger, with Nasdaq listing approval still pending.

Fortitude’s operating Zcash hashrate exceeds 5.4 GSol/s, up roughly 15% from about 4.7 GSol/s in October. miner Fortitude has cleared another hurdle to going public after HeartSciences shareholders approved a merger between the two..

Fortitude now needs to get Nasdaq listing approval. Once completed, the combined company will take on the name Fortitude Mining Group and expects to trade under the ticker TUDE. A listing date has not been set.

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"Today’s vote paves the way for Fortitude to become a premier publicly traded Zcash mining platform," CEO Jaime Leverton said in a statement.of Digital Currency Group's Foundry mining operations in January 2025, currently has 60 MW of power capacity across its seven U.S. sites.in early October. Last month, Fortitude signed a letter of intent with mining hardware manufacturer Bitmain to be first in line for its next-gen Zcash miners.

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This included a non-binding commitment to purchase up to $100 million in equipment. That followed a July agreement to buy 9,000 of Bitmain's Z15 Pro machines for a total of $31.5 million. Fortitude sells or monetizes all the ZEC it mines, according to Friday's release. It also expects to contribute $2 million in ZEC at the merger's closing to help fund transaction costs and other expenses.

ZEC traded around $753 on Friday, down roughly 55% from its all-time high of $1,680 reached about two months ago. Despite the pullback, it remains among the strongest performers year to date among the top 20 cryptocurrencies, alongside Hyperliquid's HYPE.