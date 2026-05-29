A new board game based on the DCeated comic series lets players control Justice League heroes against a viral zombie threat, offering both group and solo play at an accessible price.

The track record of DC adaptations in film, television and games has often been hit‑or‑miss, leaving many fans wondering why such a rich pantheon of heroes remains under‑utilised.

While the Batman and Superman franchises have produced juggernauts like the Arkham video‑game series, other corners of the DC universe have been neglected, especially the iconic Justice League. That may soon change, thanks to a new tabletop experience that promises to bring the powerhouse team to the tabletop in a fresh, horror‑infused setting. The game, titled DCeased, is listed on BoardGameGeek and supports one to six players.

It casts the Justice League and a broader roster of DC characters against a relentless zombie apocalypse caused by the Anti‑Life Equation, a techno‑organic virus that spreads through the world's digital infrastructure. In the official blurb, the virus has torn the League apart, forcing former enemies to unite while old allies become potential threats. Players must assemble a squad of super‑powered heroes, marshal every ounce of their abilities, and survive the onslaught of infected foes.

The premise is directly lifted from the acclaimed six‑issue comic miniseries written by Tom Taylor and illustrated by Trevor Hairsine and Stefano Guardiano, which blended superhero spectacle with the grim atmosphere of a viral outbreak. Beyond its narrative hook, DCeased offers practical appeal for both groups and solo gamers. If gathering a table proves difficult, the game includes solo rules that let a single player control a team and tackle the increasingly dire scenarios.

Priced at roughly $50, it is positioned as an affordable entry point for anyone craving Justice League action while waiting for the next wave of video‑game releases, which have been sparse for the DC brand lately. Early reviews highlight the quality of the components, the modular board system that allows for varied zombie placement, and the strategic depth of hero selection and resource management.

The game also doubles as a gateway to the broader DCeaked comic narrative, encouraging players to explore the source material for deeper lore. As a result, DCeased stands out as perhaps the best current avenue for immersing oneself in Justice League adventures, offering both cooperative storytelling and tactical gameplay. For enthusiasts seeking regular updates on DC‑themed tabletop and video games, the publisher's newsletter promises expert analysis, buying guidance, and curated highlights, ensuring fans stay informed about future releases and expansions





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Dceased Justice League Board Game Zombie Apocalypse Tom Taylor

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