“DC Water Urges Customers to Conserve Water As Regional Drought Watch Declared”

photo by Diane Krauthamer From DC Water: 'Dry Conditions, above-average temperatures, and below-normal water levels in the Potomac River have prompted a Drought Watch by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments’ (COG) Drought Coordination Committee.

“Dry Conditions, above-average temperatures, and below-normal water levels in the Potomac River have prompted a Drought Watch by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments’ Drought Coordination Committee.

A drought watch is triggered when the entire DC region experiences moderate drought, with current conditions some of the most significant the region has experienced in more than 20 years and underscoring the need for Wise Water use and conservation. DC Water is monitoring conditions in coordination with COG, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Washington Aqueduct which supplies the District’s drinking water, and other regional water utilities.

While DC Water continues to provide safe and reliable drinking water service to customers across the District, prolonged dry weather puts added strain on regional water supplies. That’s why it’s important for everyone to begin taking measures to conserve water.

“The Potomac River is our only source of water, and if severe drought conditions threaten that source, we have no other alternatives today,” said DC Water CEO and General Manager David L. Gadis. “That’s why we are exploring options to build water resilience through our Pure Water DC initiative. Until these solutions can be developed, small actions now can have a big impact to protect this critical resource. ”Turn off the tap while brushing your teeth.

Inspect faucets, toilets, hoses, and irrigation systems for leaks and repair them promptly. Wash only full loads of laundry whenever possible. Reduce unnecessary outdoor water use during dry conditions. The Potomac River serves as the primary source of drinking water for much of the region, including customers served by DC Water.

While recent rainfall may provide temporary relief, continued dry conditions and warmer temperatures remain a concern across the region. According to the National Weather Service 2026 has been the driest year since 2002 for DC. That year 23.31 inches of precipitation was recorded, compared to only 16.65 inches of precipitation reported so far this year. Pure Water DC is DC Water’s commitment to ensuring the District has access to safe, reliable water for decades to come.

It includes a set of coordinated efforts to strengthen the long-term resilience of our water system including the study of purified, recycled water as a second, drought-resistant water source in the future. The Pure Water DC Discovery Center is a new research and education installation being built at the Blue Plains Advanced Wastewater Treatment Facility and is expected to open to the public in 2027.

A Drought Watch is the initial stage of drought in COG’s Water Supply and Drought Awareness Response Plan and serves as an early alert encouraging voluntary conservation. The next stage, a Drought Warning, calls for additional voluntary water restrictions that could become mandatory if conditions eventually reach a Drought Emergency.





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