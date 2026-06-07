“DC Water Customers in Upper Northwest Cleared to Use Tap Water after Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Lifted”

From DC Water: '** Advisory is Lifted as of 9:00 p.m., June 6, 2026** DC Water has lifted the precautionary Boil Water Advisory for parts of Upper Northwest DC after testing confirmed the water is safe to drink.

DC Water has lifted the precautionary Boil Water Advisory for parts of Upper Northwest DC after testing confirmed the water is safe to drink. All customers in the impacted area may use tap water for all purposes after following the instructions provided below.

DC Water issued the precautionary boil water advisory on Friday, June 5, as a conservative measure to protect public health due to a loss of power at a pumping station. This led to a loss of water pressure in the impacted area and was not associated with a water main break. The root cause of the power failure remains under investigation.

We sincerely appreciate our customers’ patience while we have taken the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of the tap water we deliver. DC Water tested water samples from multiple sites in the affected area, confirming that drinking water meets all EPA water quality standards and verified no coliform bacteria present following the loss of pressure in some portions of the distribution system.

The advisory affected 4,970 customers in Upper Northwest DC, including some or all of the Chevy Chase DC, Friendship Heights, Tenleytown, AU Park, Spring Valley, Cleveland Park, Woodley Park, Van Ness, Glover Park, Wesley Heights, and Cathedral Heights neighborhoods. Run the cold water taps for 10 minutes .

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly . You can do this by posting this public notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail. Customers with questions may contact DC Water Customer Service at 354-3600 or the 24-Hour Command Center at 202-612-3400. ”





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