DC vs. Vampires Delivers the Craziest Guy Gardner Yet

In DC vs. Vampires: World War V - Darkness and Light, Guy Gardner endures brutal dismemberment at the hands of Wonder Woman, only to survive through sheer willpower and construct-based regeneration. This one-shot comic explores the bizarre aftereffects of vampirism and the lengths a Green Lantern will go to in a world consumed by darkness.

Fans have witnessed a plethora of unique and unconventional Green Lantern s over the years, but DC vs. Vampires takes the concept to a whole new level of absurdity with one of the most bizarre Lanterns ever depicted. This extraordinary tale unfolds in DC's one-shot comic, DC vs. Vampires: World War V - Darkness and Light.

Within its pages, readers are introduced to a severely altered Guy Gardner, a Green Lantern who is brutally torn apart by Wonder Woman, only to survive against all odds through sheer willpower. Adding to the surreal nature of his existence, Gardner constructs his various body parts, attempting to appear more human in the process. The comic also delves into the backstory of Harper Row, revealing her fateful connection to Wonder Woman, which ultimately leads to a confrontation with Guy Gardner. Gardner, driven by a misguided sense of justice, vaporizes Row (who has transformed into a vampire) and is subsequently bisected by Wonder Woman. While it seems like a death sentence, Gardner proves to be surprisingly resilient. In the second story arc of the comic, we encounter a battered and bruised Alfred Pennyworth, now a Green Lantern himself, who is rescued by Joshua Jacam. Alfred, despite possessing the powerful Lantern ring, struggles to fully harness its potential, often encountering difficulties in even activating it. Joshua leads him to a secluded cave where they stumble upon Gardner, who at this point has a serpent-like lower body as a construct. Gardner's constructed lower half constantly shifts, taking on the form of a spider, a snake, and even a fully human body. However, the severity of his injuries from Wonder Woman has forced him to rebuild most of his internal organs to survive. The story takes a bizarre turn when we witness a gerbil running on a treadmill within his stomach, highlighting the truly surreal nature of his existence. Gardner further experiments with different forms, adopting chicken legs, tentacles, and even the lower half of a zebra. Despite his grotesque appearance, Gardner dedicates himself to mentoring Alfred, gradually transferring his knowledge of ring usage and willpower. Together, they confront Wonder Woman, with Gardner adopting a variety of bizarre forms, including a bee, a tentacled creature, and even a robot. Through it all, Gardner remains surprisingly alive and manages to successfully train Alfred to become a more capable Green Lantern.





