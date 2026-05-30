DC Unveils Transgender Wonder Woman as a Replacement for Original

Explore the history of DC Showcases the representation of different sexual orientations and gender expressions. Highlight the gap in transgender representation and the potential for Dreamer to bridge it.

The new Wonder Woman is a transgender DC hero who takes Diana's place in Themyscira. Through the decades, DC has presented essential pillars of the comic book medium's LGBTQ+ representation.

Midnighter and Apollo, Tim Drake and Jon Kent, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, Alan Scott, and Wonder Woman itself have been confirmed to be queer. DC saw the debut of a new superhero team in Justice League Intergalactic Special with Dreamer and Galaxy standing out in their battle against multiple possessed Green Lanterns.

Justice League: Dream Girls - A DC Pride Event #1 features Dreamer's stint as Wonder Woman as she navigates her current status as a war criminal with the help of the original Diana, possibly with the hope of enhancing her superhero career as Dreamer. Nia Nal's evolution from a CW Supergirl newcomer to a staple of DC's Prime Earth continuity is a momentous achievement.

As the first transgender superhero on television, Nia Nal's cultural impact expanded globally with her appearance as Fortnite's first openly transgender character. Nia Nal's growth in the comics has been handled with care largely guided by her original live-action actress turned comic architect, Nicole Maines.

Justice League Intergalactic Special and Justice League: Dream Girls - A DC Pride Event #1 feature Dreamer, portraying Nia Nal as Wonder Woman in her early days, and it may help her navigate her current status as a war criminal with the help of the original Diana. Would you like to see Dreamer become a Wonder Woman successor? Justice League: Dream Girls - A DC Pride Event #1 is available from DC Comics June 3, 2026





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