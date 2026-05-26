DC Unveils Long-Lost Justice League Member Prion: A Mysterious Hero with a Mysterious Past

The Justice League, one of the premiere superhero teams in the DC Universe, has seen its fair share of heroes come and go. However, when Detective Comics #1109 introduces Prion, a seemingly long-lost recruit from the team’s early days, the League’s history is being rewritten. With Prion’s impressive abilities and enigmatic nature, fans are eager to uncover the truth behind this enigmatic hero's secret identity and motivations.

DC lore changes forever with the introduction of the Justice League ’s long-lost member. Prion is introduced in Detective Comics #1109, written by Tom Taylor and drawn by Mikel Janin.

Prion makes a huge impression on readers, eventually facing off against Green Arrow and showcasing his impressive abilities. However, there is much more to him than fans are told, with Prion being cagey about his past and deflecting questions about his secret identity. The preview ends on a cliffhanger, as Prion's shadowy past and potential villainous nature make him a compelling character for fans to follow





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