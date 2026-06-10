DC Universe Updates: John Stewart's New Look, Lanterns Premiere Date, and More

Latest developments in the DC Universe include Ryan Pierre's bearded appearance as John Stewart, potential involvement in Man of Tomorrow, the August 2026 premiere of Lanterns on HBO, and a new motion poster from James Gunn. Additional casting news and film updates are also covered.

The upcoming DC Universe projects continue to generate buzz among fans, with new details emerging about both the film Man of Tomorrow and the series Lanterns .

Actor Ryan Pierre, who is set to portray John Stewart in Lanterns, has recently been spotted sporting a beard. This marks a departure from the clean-shaven look he previously had, and with James Gunn currently filming Man of Tomorrow in Atlanta, it's possible Pierre could join that production with his new look. If this happens, fans might catch their first glimpse of the actor in the movie once production shifts to exterior locations.

This isn't the first time Jon Stewart has appeared in DC media with facial hair; the DC animated universe famously featured the character with his signature goatee. Lanterns will follow both Jon Stewart and Hal Jordan as they investigate a mystery that has major ramifications for the DCU. Rumors already suggest that Nicholas Hoult may be in contention for the role of Hal Jordan.

The series is slated to premiere on August 16, 2026, on HBO and HBO Max, while Man of Tomorrow is scheduled for theatrical release on July 9, 2027. In separate news, Maika Monroe's romance film Reminders of Him has secured its streaming release date. Directed by Vanessa Caswill, the movie is set to debut on a major platform soon.

Additionally, a Law & Order: SVU veteran has joined Matt Dillon in The Magnificent Seven TV remake, signaling another high-profile casting for the Western adaptation. Fans of Steven Spielberg have been treated to a striking new image from the DC Universe by James Gunn, showcasing Superman's Fortress of Solitude in a never-before-seen way.

There's also talk about Spider-Man: Brand New Day almost featuring an adorable plot point for Peter Parker before it was scrapped, and an intense fight scene from Man of Tomorrow recently surfaced online, though details remain scarce. James Gunn has also shared an intriguing new motion poster for Lanterns, further building anticipation for the series that will introduce both John Stewart and Hal Jordan to the new DCU





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