DC Universe Tease Hints at Darkseid and Ultraman's Arrival

James Gunn has dropped a cryptic response to a user's question about the DC Universe, hinting that Darkseid and Ultraman may be joining the franchise soon.

The DC Universe is about to get a lot more dangerous. James Gunn was asked by a user on Threads if he could tease whether the franchise will "ever see general zod Doomsday Dr fate Black Adam Ultra man Darkseid ," to which the DC Studios co-CEO dropped a very cryptic response.

The Man of Tomorrow filmmaker stated, "Two of them in not too long...

" Given that the list consists mostly with DC villains, it seems fairly safe that Gunn is not teasing Doctor Fate as being one of the new faces coming to the franchise. The DCU's Chapter 1:"Gods and Monsters" slate also has a few confirmed projects where at least one of the suggested charaters is confirmed already.

DC Studios has the animated Mister Miracle TV show in the works, which will introduce Scott Free and several key players from Tom King's comic run that the series is adapting. After it was announced that it will be DCU canon, King confirmed that Darkseid has officially been cast, along with other heroes and villains from the 12-issue adventure by him and Mitch Gerads.

Following the Superman movie ending, Ultraman was never confirmed to have died, as audience members saw him get sucked into a black hole, leaving his fate up in the air. Many have theorized that the Man of Steel's clone could return in the future as part of a Crime Syndicate adaptation, if he ended up being sent to their reality.

Since the Black Adam film ended up being one of the last disappointments in the DCEU movie timeline, it feels highly unlikely that he is getting rebooted for the DCU anytime soon. The same can be said for Doomsday, who has been used heavily in live-action over the last decade across the big and small screens.

After General Zod was used in Man of Steel and The Flash, the ruthless Kryptonian antagonist is probably not someone the DCU is rushing to use in the near future. That is why Gunn's tease is likely referring to Darkseid and Ultraman, without fully confirming it yet.

Since Gunn's DC reboot is confirmed to center on a continuity where a lot of superheroes and villains are already established, a lot of the heavy-hitting foes are more than likely already out there in his franchise. But only time will tell which familiar threats viewers will see in DC Studios' ongoing properties.

The DCU franchise returns this summer with Supergirl on June 26, followed by HBO's Lanterns TV show premiering on August 16, before Clayface hits theaters on October 23.

DC Universe First Film Man of Steel First TV Show Peacemaker Cast Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa, Amy Adams, Jesse Eisenberg, Laurence Fishburne, Jeremy Irons, Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Jay Hernandez, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Cara Delevingne, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Zachary Levi, Dwayne Johnson, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Mark Strong, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Djimon Hounsou, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco, Ali Wong, Ewan McGregor, Idris Elba, John Cena, Michael Keaton, George Clooney, Xolo Mariduena Character Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash, Cyborg, Harley Quinn, The Joker, Shazam, Darkseid, Amanda Waller, Lex Luthor, Doomsday, Deadshot, Deathstroke, Black Canary, Black Adam Created by Malcolm Wheeler-Nicholson Movie Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman, Justice League, Aquaman, Shazam!

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