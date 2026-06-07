DC Universe's Latest Movie Previews Prove Leaning into Practical Effects Still

The DC Universe's new updates prove the franchise is still holding fast to one of its golden rules over a year into its run. The DCU timeline naturally has a lot to live up to, not just because the DCEU timeline came to an end in order to allow it to begin, but also because DC does have a catalog of some of the best superhero movies of all time, which the DCU's releases will inevitably be compared to.

The DC Universe's new updates prove the franchise is still holding fast to one of its golden rules over a year into its run. The DCU timeline naturally has a lot to live up to, not just because the DCEU timeline came to an end in order to allow it to begin, but also because DC does have a catalog of some of the best superhero movies of all time, which the DCU 's releases will inevitably be compared to.

Thus far, the DCU has established itself as a breath of fresh air for DC's film landscape by showcasing how varied its releases are set to be - with intense body horror movie Clayface being just as much a focus of the franchise and upcoming DCU movie roster as Supergirl and Man of Tomorrow. Promisingly, the DCU also appears to be holding true to some of the ways in which James Gunn has historically made successful superhero movies - both for DC and Marvel - which further suggests the franchise is going to be able to stick the landing and be around for a long time.

Helpfully, the DCU's latest movie previews prove one golden rule of sorts for superhero movies is still looking to be a major reality for the franchise and all of its installments. The new looks at Lex Luthor's Man of Tomorrow suit confirm the DC Universe is leaning into practical effects still.

James Gunn's propensity for practical effects and understanding of the way in which they can elicit a stronger reaction from audiences has been apparent since long before the DCU proper began - with Legacy Effects co-founder Shane Mahan stating that, when the company was contacted about working on The Suicide Squad, it was sort of stated upfront that James would like to have as many in-camera moments that can be palpable and practically shot as possible.

Promisingly, this has been a throughline that has carried through into the DCU, both in that Gunn has commented on his belief that Clayface's DCU design was going to look better if it's practical prior to its creation, and in design decisions like Lex Luthor's warsuit having a 100% practical design as well, as the DC Studios co-CEO confirmed on Threads when asked if the set photo showing it off used CGI.

Now, the more recent set videos of the Man of Tomorrow warsuit in action show just how much cooler it is to have a practical version of the suit rather than using CGI to add it in later, since there's an immediate sense of weight to the costume, and since it should be far easier for the suit to feel realistic despite its exaggerated, Transformers-esque shape in Man of Tomorrow, given Nicholas Hoult will be wearing it in real life. Man of Tomorrow's teased plot makes its Lex Luthor suit even more exciting currently.

It looks as though Lex Luthor's warsuit will be at least featured in a Superman vs. Lex Luthor fight - based on some of the newest Man of Tomorrow set photos - and potentially some greater threats that Lex and Kal-El have to team up against, given this is the teased premise of the upcoming DCU release.

This makes the practical nature of the DCU warsuit all the more promising, given it should help the suit avoid the clunky feeling that more CGI-reliant suits can give off in fight scenes, and since clear that we'll get to see the suit in full form during the events of Man of Tomorrow, rather than it being a one-off glimpse or a promise of something that's to appear properly in later chapters of the DC Universe.

Though Man of Tomorrow is still some time away from its July 2027 release date, this backdrop means there are plenty of reasons to be excited about what's to come with the impending next chapter for the franchise - particularly when it comes to how the larger-than-life world of the DC Universe is built using practical effects and making wonderful, fantastical creations in our own





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DC Universe DCU James Gunn Practical Effects Man Of Tomorrow Lex Luthor Superman Clayface Supergirl

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