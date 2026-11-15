DC Studios Leadership Change Leaves Green Lantern Future Uncertain as Rare John Stewart Comic Hits $1,525

James Gunn and Peter Safran have stepped down from DC Studios. Jeremy Latcham now leads the division, creating uncertainty for future DC projects and movie releases.

Jeremy Latcham has officially assumed control of DC Studios, marking a definitive end to the leadership tenure of James Gunn and Peter Safran. This executive transition signals a major shift in the strategic hierarchy of the DC Universe, leaving the future direction of the studio's creative roadmap in flux. While the immediate production schedule for most ongoing films and television series remains unchanged, the long-term trajectory for upcoming projects is now a subject of intense industry speculation.

The departure of Gunn and Safran has reignited debates regarding the status of major properties, particularly the Green Lantern franchise. Aaron Pierre was originally cast as John Stewart in the upcoming HBO Max series Lanterns, and production is officially continuing as scheduled. However, industry observers widely speculate that the character's role may undergo significant editing or restructuring to align with any new creative visions favored by Latcham and the new management team.

Also read James Gunn and Peter Safran Exit DC Studios CEO Roles; Jeremy Latcham Takes Over Dec 1

Amidst this corporate restructuring, the collectible market is highlighting the enduring cultural value of the Green Lantern legacy. A CGC NM 9.4 graded copy of Green Lantern #87 recently sold for $1,525 at Heritage Auction, demonstrating robust collector interest. This specific issue is celebrated as a pivotal milestone in DC history, showcasing John Stewart during his early days as a recruit and cementing his status as a character who would become a legend in his own right.

Green Lantern #87 presents a stark contrast to the calm, measured, and fearless portrayal of John Stewart seen in modern adaptations. The 1960 comic depicts Stewart with a brash and rugged persona, standing defiantly on the cover while holding up a defeated Hal Jordan. The cover art prominently features the words Beware my power from the iconic Green Lantern oath, emphasizing the character's aggressive and determined nature compared to later iterations.

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Inside the panels, the narrative establishes a dynamic that differs significantly from contemporary screen portrayals. Hal Jordan initially finds Stewart standing up against a crooked cop for righteous reasons, sparking initial doubts about his suitability as a hero. Despite these reservations, the Guardians of the Universe reassure Jordan that Stewart is the right choice for a new recruit, establishing a complex relationship between the two lanterns that defines their early interactions.

For millennials who grew up with the Justice League animated series, John Stewart served as the primary Green Lantern on screen, often overshadowing Hal Jordan in popular memory. The animated series was the most popular DC property of its time, leading many viewers to believe Stewart was the main hero rather than a secondary recruit. This specific comic holds added value for that generation, serving as a nostalgic record of the character who defined the lantern legacy for modern viewers.

The high grade of the auctioned comic, featuring off-white to white pages, has further boosted its overall market value beyond its narrative significance. The issue also features the second appearance of Guy Gardner, which likely contributed to the premium price achieved at Heritage Auction. Collectors recognize this milestone issue as a permanent record of the character who bridged the gap between classic comic lore and modern animation.

Regardless of how the new bosses manage the Green Lantern characters or whether they pivot the creative route entirely, this issue remains a coveted item. Aaron Pierre's involvement in Man of Tomorrow and the Lanterns series continues, but the uncertainty surrounding the studio's direction casts a shadow over how these projects will ultimately unfold. The market interest in vintage Stewart comics underscores the deep connection fans have with the character.

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The leadership overhaul at DC Studios suggests a potential reassessment of broader development priorities and franchise strategies. While immediate impacts on released content are limited, the long-term implications for the DC cinematic and television landscape remain unclear. Fans and collectors alike are watching closely to see if the new direction will honor the legacy of John Stewart or radically alter the established canon.

This milestone issue will always be remembered for introducing a version of John Stewart that resonated deeply with audiences. It serves as a testament to the character's enduring appeal, ensuring its relevance beyond any corporate changes or production shifts. As the industry waits to see the full impact of Latcham's leadership, the value of classic Green Lantern memorabilia continues to rise among dedicated enthusiasts.