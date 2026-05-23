DC Universe Movie Releases: Supergirl, Lanterns, and Clayface for 2026

DC is set to release new movies and TV shows in 2026, featuring Supergirl, Lanterns, and Clayface. Supergirl introduces the solo movie for Supergirl and sets the stage for the cinematic universe. Lanterns tasks viewers with solving a mystery thriller as the show introduces the Green Lantern Corps, while Clayface showcases an origin story of a Batman villain in a low-budget, R-rated horror movie.

2026 is a big year for DC as the franchise rapidly expands in a variety of storytelling mediums, including new movies and TV shows. Supergirl , a solo movie for Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El, will introduce major DC characters and usher in the cinematic universe.

Supergirl features Jason Momoa's Lobo and could have significant impacts on the DCU's future. Additionally, Lanterns, an HBO Max original series, will set the stage for the DCU's grand plan through the story of the Green Lantern Corps. Clayface, an origin story of a Batman villain, has the potential to reshape DC's future with its low-budget, R-rated horror movie approach. Supergirl, Lanterns, and Clayface are set for releases in 2026, with Supergirl and Clayface's release dates in October





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DC Universe Supergirl Lanterns Clayface Horror Thriller James Gunn Lynn Harris Matt Reeves Peter Safran

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