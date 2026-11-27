HBO Max welcomes Batman: Knightfall Part 1 and Teen Titans Go! Season 9 in December 2026, offering R-rated adult animation and family-friendly episodes as DC ends its 2026 calendar.

DC fans have a significant lineup of animated releases scheduled for HBO Max this December, providing a distinct conclusion to a turbulent year for the brand. The platform will premiere Batman: Knightfall Part 1 on December 7 and Teen Titans Go! Season 9 on December 20. These titles offer contrasting tones for viewers seeking holiday entertainment.

This scheduling arrives after a year marked by significant shifts in DC Studios leadership. James Gunn and Peter Safran stepped down as co-CEOs following box office fluctuations with Superman and Supergirl. Jeremy Latcham is now overseeing the studio's future direction, with the DCU slate returning in 2027 with Man of Tomorrow and Mister Miracle.

Also read Netflix's The Body Becomes Top 2026 Hit Despite Religious Controversy

Animated Dark Knight Trilogy Begins

Batman: Knightfall Part 1 debuts as an R-rated animated film that adheres closely to the source material. Christopher Nolan adapted elements of this arc in The Dark Knight Rises, but this new film aims for comic accuracy. Bane breaks Batman's Rogues Gallery out of Arkham Asylum to exhaust the hero before delivering a physical and emotional defeat.

The production features prominent voice talent including Anson Mount as Bruce Wayne. Michael Mando voices a haunting iteration of Bane. The film sets up the sequel Batman: Knightfall Part 2: Knightquest, which arrives digitally on December 15. Key characters such as Azrael, Nightwing, and Robin appear in this visceral story.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Longest Running DC Series Continues

Teen Titans Go! Season 9 arrives on December 20 as the longest-running DC animated series. The show maintains a balance of humor and action suitable for all ages. The original 2003 cast returns, featuring Scott Menville, Hynden Walch, Tara Strong, Greg Cipes, and Khary Payton.

This season features a wide array of guest appearances from across the DC library. Characters including Harley Quinn, The Joker, Darkseid, and Superman join the Teen Titans. The episodes also offer layered jokes for adult viewers while remaining accessible for children.

Divergent Tones in December Releases

The two December releases cater to different audience demographics through their rating and content. Knightfall provides a mature, violent take on Batman lore. Teen Titans Go! offers a lighthearted, comedic approach to superhero dynamics.

Viewers can also access Teen Titans Go! on Hulu starting December 28. This dual-platform availability ensures broader access for fans of the team. The series continues to serve as an introduction to the wider DC universe for new audiences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Studio Transition Impacts Release Strategy

The December slate exists outside the current DCU canon under the Elseworlds banner. This allows for creative flexibility independent of the shared universe narrative. Paramount's acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery adds context to the studio's operational changes.

The focus now shifts toward 2027 releases like The People v. Gorilla Grodd. The animated series provides a stable bridge for fans during this period of corporate restructuring. These December releases ensure DC maintains a strong holiday presence on streaming platforms.