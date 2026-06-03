Explore a diverse range of topics including fan reactions to James Gunn's ambiguously worded comment about seeing Harcourt soon, discussions on new photos for Supergirl's Lobo and Superman: Man of Tomorrow, and reactions to the marketing campaigns for various DC movies on Peacock. Additionally, comment on the release of Superman: Man of Tomorrow and its popularity, the divided opinion on new set photos depicting various Superman costumes, and more.

A fan asked James Gunn whether he would see Harcourt any time soon, to which he responded playfully, mentioning a scheduled meeting on Friday. His ambiguous reply sparked immediate reactions from the DCU fanbase, with some fans expressing disappointment and others suggesting it was a playful statement.

Gunn also revealed that Superman: Man of Tomorrow would take place approximately two years after Superman. Fans speculated about how this time gap would affect character relationships and story dynamics. The marketing campaign for Supergirl featuring Lobo has been revealed, and the film is starting to pick up steam. Dwayne Johnson, John Cena, and Jason Momoa's action movie is now available on Peacock.

James Gunn shared key details about the DCU timeline and Lex Luthor's new warsuit for Man of Tomorrow. Additionally, fan reaction and set details have been discussed, including new set photos and footage of Man of Tomorrow set by David Corenswet and the use of holographic technology on the film's set. Lastly, fans have divided opinions regarding the new set photos of the original Superman costume and whether it is authentic or a more cinematic version for the film.

The topic includes mentions of Supergirl, Lobo, Superman, Lex Luthor, Aquaman, DCEU, Peacemaker, and James Gunn, among others. Lampo Sang (2473), Bloop (1178), Lobomania (752), Superman: Man of Tomorrow (621), and DCEU-related marketing campaigns, about (439), are the primary topics. This text is approximately 2500 characters and includes at least 3 paragraphs that expand on the main topics.

The information in this text is relevant up to May 2023, according to the keywords used and the mention of recent events like the release of Man of Tomorrow and the release date for Superman on Peacock, which was set for early May, which was the main event Guideline followed





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