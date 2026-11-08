DC Universe Batman Characters Revealed in Creature Commandos and Peacemaker

Dr. Phosphorus, Kite Man, and other Batman allies appear in the DCU. See the full list of confirmed villains and heroes joining James Gunn's shared universe.

James Gunn and James Gunn are establishing the foundations of the new DC Universe by integrating key figures from the Batman mythos across multiple platforms. While Robert Pattinson remains confined to the Elseworlds franchise, several characters associated with the Dark Knight have already appeared or been confirmed for the main DCU timeline. This strategic inclusion bridges the gap between the legacy DCEU content and the upcoming Chapter One slate.

Confirmed Batman Villains in Creature Commandos

Dr. Phosphorus serves as a primary example of these connections, having played a significant role in the first season of the animated series Creature Commandos. Voiced by Alan Tudyk, the character is depicted as a former Gotham City crime boss who was transformed into a radioactive entity. His backstory reveals a direct conflict with Batman, establishing his status as a formidable adversary within the new continuity.

Also read Five Justice League Deep Cut Characters to Integrate Into the DCU Canon

Rupert Thorne is another established link to the Batman narrative, appearing directly in the same animated series. Thorne is identified as the Gotham mob boss responsible for the tragic origin of Dr. Phosphorus. He ordered the murder of Dr. Alexander Sartorius' family and forced Sartorius into a nuclear fusion chamber, creating the radioactive villain. Dr. Phosphorus later exacted revenge by murdering Thorne and his entire family before Batman intervened to dismantle the criminal empire.

Orca, a lesser-known but distinct Batman villain, has made her physical debut in the DCU. The character appeared in a crowd scene at Belle Reve within Creature Commandos, signaling her presence in the shared universe. Although her role remains minor at this stage, her inclusion in the animated roster suggests potential future development, especially given the show's renewal for a second season expected in 2027.

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Live-Action Appearances in Peacemaker Season 2

White Rabbit has transitioned from the page to live-action in Peacemaker season 2. Portrayed by Brey Noelle, the character auditions for Maxwell Lord's Justice Gang in a scene that highlights the bureaucratic absurdity of the DCU's new organization. Her audition is interrupted by technical difficulties, allowing her to overhear John Cena's Peacemaker and others mocking her, leading to an emotional exit that underscores her complex relationship with the superhero community.

Kite Man receives explicit canon confirmation through Christopher Smith in Peacemaker season 2. During a classroom scene, Smith recounts past victories to children, falsely elevating Kite Man to the status of one of the world's most dangerous villains. This narrative device confirms Kite Man's existence within the DCU's historical record, even though the character has not yet physically appeared on screen in live-action or animation.

Sasha Bordeaux joins the list of confirmed Batman associates as an A.R.G.U.S. agent played by Sol Rodriguez. Her introduction in Peacemaker season 2 places her within the same governmental framework as Rick Flag Sr., linking her directly to the operations involving Task Force M. This role solidifies her presence in the DCU's geopolitical landscape and sets the stage for her eventual interaction with the broader Batman family of characters.

Unconfirmed Projects and Future Developments

DC Studios has yet to officially comment on the rumored movie Savage Hunters, which is reported to star Bane and Deathstroke. Both characters are iconic Batman villains, and their potential inclusion would significantly expand the DCU's connection to Gotham's rogues gallery. The lack of official confirmation leaves fans speculating about how these figures will be integrated into the overarching narrative.

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The scripting for The Brave and the Bold continues without a set release date, as DC Studios prioritizes the correct introduction of the main Batman character. This delay is compounded by production issues surrounding Matt Reeves' The Batman - Part II, which has faced multiple date changes due to personal complications for the director. Steven Soderbergh has stepped in to help complete that film, ensuring its release despite the disruptions.

Robert Pattinson's portrayal of Bruce Wayne will not crossover into the new DCU, maintaining a strict separation between the Elseworlds project and the main shared universe. This decision allows the new Batman to be established with a fresh cast and creative direction. Meanwhile, Easter eggs featuring The Joker and Black Mask continue to tease the broader Batman corner of the DCU, hinting at a rich tapestry of characters yet to be fully revealed.