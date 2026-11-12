DC Universe Actor Frank Grillo Calls James Gunn & Peter Safran 'Two Of The Most Loyal Guys' Following Their DC Studios Exit

Frank Grillo took to social media to express all of his gratitude to former DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Skyler Gisondo On The Future Of ‘The People V. Gorilla Grodd’ After James Gunn’s DC Exit: “There’s A Lot Of Questions”Following the merger of Warner Bros. and Paramount, Skydance parted ways with Gunn and Safran, who were still in the initial stages of rebuilding the DC Universe.

Amid the“I feel like now that the dust has settled a bit, and every jerk off with an Instagram handle has an opinion — I just wanted to publicly thank two of the finest men that I’ve met in this business, in Peter Safran and James Gunn,” Grillo said on Instagram.

Also read DC Actor Frank Grillo Praises James Gunn and Peter Safran After They Exit the Studio: ‘It’s Just Been Extraordinary’

“Two of the most loyal guys. Two of the most passionate and loving and creative human beings that I’ve had the pleasure and the honor of getting to work with just amazing, amazing experience with both of them.

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”Skyler Gisondo On The Future Of ‘The People V. Gorilla Grodd’ After James Gunn’s DC Exit: “There’s A Lot Of Questions”Departing DC Co-Head James Gunn Reflects On “Trying” Four Years, Juggling Being Filmmaker & ExecIn his note to Gunn and Safran he said it has “been extraordinary” working with them, adding, “It’s been a gift, and these two gentlemen are an example of what class and what men are really capable of in Hollywood. ” “And whether you like their movies or not is irrelevant to me, but on a personal level, there just aren’t two better human beings that I’ve come across, and I consider both of them dear, dear friends,” he continued.

“I would even pick Peter up at the airport. Maybe not James, but Peter, definitely, I pick him up at the airport. So, anyway, I want to thank you boys, and I look forward to what we’re going to do next. ”Karla Souza To Star In ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Texas Spinoff; First Actor Cast In ABC Series