DC Unifies Clayface Origins as Matt Hagen and Basil Karlo Become One Identity

DC Comics officially merges Matt Hagen and Basil Karlo into a single genetic entity, aligning comic lore with the upcoming 2026 Clayface film directed by James Watkins.

DC Comics has permanently consolidated its most complex shapeshifting antagonist by confirming that Matt Hagen and Basil Karlo are genetically identical. This major editorial decision unifies two historically distinct characters into a single entity, a move that directly parallels the narrative strategy employed in James Watkins's upcoming 2026 feature film. The publication, which centers on Tom Rhys Harries portraying Matt Hagen, streamlines decades of convoluted continuity into a cohesive origin story for the DC Universe.

Fusion Confirmed in Celebrity Dirt Issue 5

The revelation occurs in the pages of Clayface: Celebrity Dirt Issue 5, a series written by Jude Ellison S. Doyle with artwork by Fran Galán and Patricio Delpeche. In this installment, the narrative confirms that the original Golden Age villain Basil Karlo and the Silver Age treasure hunter Matt Hagen are indistinguishable at a molecular level. This genetic collapse resolves a long-standing comic book contradiction by presenting the character as a single, fused being rather than multiple individuals wearing the same mantle.

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The plot details how Preston Payne, known as the third Clayface, had previously stolen the Basil Karlo identity. This theft left the original monster trapped in a severe identity crisis. During the investigation, Dr. Victoria October discovers that years of reckless cellular tampering and constant shapeshifting have scrambled the victim's DNA beyond recognition. The result is a permanent biological merger that physically and genetically collapses Matt Hagen and Basil Karlo into one person.

2026 Film Adapts Fused Origin Story

DC Studios is currently producing the body-horror movie Clayface, directed by James Watkins with a scheduled release date of October 23, 2026. The film runs for 108 minutes and features a screenplay co-written by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini. Executive producers for the project include James Gunn, Lynn Harris, Matt Reeves, and Peter Safran. The story adapts the fusion of comic lore by merging Matt Hagen's iconic mud-monster powers with Basil Karlo's background as an ambitious, appearance-obsessed actor.

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In this cinematic iteration, the mutation mechanism is updated for modern audiences. Instead of discovering a mystical cave pool, the protagonist undergoes transformation through the use of modern AI nanobots. These nanobots feed on the character's emotions, driving the biological change. This approach mirrors the acclaimed Batman: The Animated Series episode Feat of Clay, which also combined the name and powers of Hagen with the theatrical persona of Karlo.

Precedent Set by Absolute Batman Series

This singular identity concept echoes a grotesque precedent established in Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman. Issues 22 and 23 of that series introduced a definitive Clayface born from Ark M's Project K.L.A.Y. This entity is a horrific biological amalgamation of multiple human victims melted into a single mass of living protoplasm. Led by the consciousness of sculptor Basil Karlo, the monster physically absorbs humans and traps their fragmented minds in a hive-mind.

While the Absolute Universe version presents a nightmare of body horror for Bruce Wayne, Celebrity Dirt offers a more tragic perspective. The fused Matt Hagen and Basil Karlo genuinely desire to recover a semblance of a regular life. Both narratives arrive at the unsettling conclusion that the truest form of the villain is an unstable composite where original identities are lost forever. The key difference lies in how the character reacts to this permanent loss of self.

Body Horror and Identity Loss Themes

The backstory for the character begins with Gotham actor Matt Hagen, whose rising star is destroyed when a local crime boss leaves him horribly disfigured. This trauma sets the stage for the transformation into a being whose overpowered shapeshifting ability comes at the great cost of personal identity. The permanent DNA merger enhances the body-horror tragedy at the core of the character, removing the divide between the two original figures from Batman lore.

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Clayface: Celebrity Dirt Issue 5 is now available from DC Comics, solidifying this new status quo for future storytelling. This move simplifies the threat for Batman and Gotham's other vigilantes while deepening the psychological horror of the villain. By aligning the comic book history with the upcoming 2026 movie, DC ensures a consistent narrative foundation for this cinematic phenomenon.