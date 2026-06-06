DC Studios' Wonder Woman: Janet Lin and Kira Snyder Attached to Paradise Lost TV Series

DC Studios' Wonder Woman universe gets a boost with the attachment of Janet Lin and Kira Snyder to the Paradise Lost TV series. The writers' involvement suggests the project is moving forward, with a potential release in 2028. The series will focus on Themyscira's early days and could follow a Game of Thrones-inspired narrative. DC Studios is also working on a Wonder Woman reboot movie, with a new actor set to take on the role.

DC Studios' Wonder Woman universe has seen a significant development with the attachment of Janet Lin and Kira Snyder to the Paradise Lost TV series.

The Writers Guild of America West directory recently listed both writers as working on the DC Universe drama, indicating that the project is slated for the 2027-2028 TV season. While no pilot order has been confirmed yet, this news suggests that filming could commence next year with a potential release in 2028. Neither DC Studios nor Warner Bros. Discovery has officially announced Lin and Snyder's involvement, but this development aligns with James Gunn's recent comments.

In April 2026, Gunn revealed that the Themyscira-centric series was in 'extreme development,' hinting at the progress made with the writers' attachment. Paradise Lost was first announced in January 2023 as part of DCU's Chapter 1: 'Gods and Monsters' slate, but development has been slow until recently. Gunn had to address rumors of the project's cancellation earlier this year, reassuring fans that it remains a crucial part of Wonder Woman's reboot in the DCU franchise.

Lin and Snyder bring impressive credentials to the project, with Lin working on Netflix's Bridgerton and Snyder on The Handmaid's Tale, The 100, and Star City. Their involvement could potentially extend to serving as showrunners. The series will focus on Themyscira's early days, exploring the politics of the DC island in a Game of Thrones-inspired narrative. Initially eyed for HBO Max, Paradise Lost could follow the 'Lanterns' release strategy, airing on HBO and streaming simultaneously on HBO Max.

Meanwhile, DC Studios is also developing a Wonder Woman reboot movie with Ana Nogueira writing the script. With Gal Gadot stepping away from the role, a new actor will take on the mantle of Wonder Woman. Fans eagerly await further updates on the progress of Paradise Lost





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