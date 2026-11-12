DC Studios: WillGorilla Grodd Be AnotherBatgirl Tax Write-Off?

With James Gunn & Peter Safran gone, will Skydance's DC Studios go the same route with The People v. Gorilla Grodd that WBD did with Batgirl?

With James Gunn & Peter Safran gone, will Skydance's DC Studios go the same route with The People v. Gorilla Grodd that WBD did with Batgirl?.

Now, with the news that Skydance's DC Studios, and James Gunn and Peter Safran, have parted ways, the question now is what will become of the series. Having recently wrapped filming, Gisondo was askedshelved the film, never releasing it so that the company could use it as a tax write-off.

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"Oh, that kind of stuff is definitely above my pay grade,". "I love James and Pete so much. I think they've done a great job. I am so grateful to them both," he added.

"I think there's still a lot of questions as to what this means moving forward. I hope we still get the chance to work together in some capacity. I don't really know. Definitely going to miss them.

" With the series having recently wrapped filming, it's a legitimate question. Unfortunately, that question – along with dozens more – won't be answered until we have a better understanding of what Skydance wants from new DC Studios head, and how much of a reboot/restart will be involved.

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With Skydance kicking off its run with an estimated $85 billion in debt and having a crushing need to reduce that by pretty much any means at their disposal, we could definitely see this happening. A superintelligent ape is convicted of murdering his father, the King of Gorilla City. In an eight-part"true" crime docuseries, the Daily Planet's Jimmy Olsen reopens the case, investigating whether Gorilla Grodd was wrongly convicted in one of Metropolis' most famous murder trials.

The streaming series stars, executive producers and DC Studios' Co-Chairmen & Co-CEOs, shared,"Between Skyler's wonderful performance and the fantastic chemistry of the Daily Planet cast, we knew coming out of 'Superman' that this would be a fun world to explore. We're excited to work with the brilliant Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda to take the audience down some of the darker and funnier streets and alleyways of the DCU as Jimmy spotlights the Metropolis criminal justice system for his docuseries.

" "We're excited by the challenge of creating a series that feels less like an entry into the DCU and more like an artifact from it. A Daily Planet original documentary made for the people of Metropolis. We hope it'll appeal to fans of the comics, comedy and true crime. And while we can't speak for audiences here yet, we already know it's a huge hit in Metropolis.

They love this series," Tony Yacenda and Perrault added. Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. With James Gunn & Peter Safran gone, will Skydance's DC Studios go the same route with The People v. Gorilla Grodd that WBD did with Batgirl?

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's return to Sacred Heart more meaningful now. In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: South Park, SNL, Scrubs, Creature Commandos, Emily in Paris, Adults, DC Studios/Lanterns, and much more! South Park S29E05:"We Be Clubbin'" found its own"Heated Rivalry" in Tweek and Craig, in a surprisingly heartfelt and touching effort.