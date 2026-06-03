DC Studios Unveils Striking Character Posters for 'Supergirl'; Film Set for June 26 Release

DC Studios' head James Gunn has shared five new character posters for the upcoming 'Supergirl' film, offering a final promotional push before its theatrical and IMAX release on June 26. The film follows Kara Zor-El as she embarks on a galaxy-spanning journey, encountering new allies and foes, and grappling with the trauma of her past. With a darker tone than its Kryptonian cousin, 'Supergirl' promises to be an epic addition to the DC Universe.

DC Studios' head honcho James Gunn has unveiled five striking character posters for the upcoming ' Supergirl ' film on his Instagram, highlighting the titular hero Kara Zor-El , the intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo , her loyal canine companion Krypto , the young Ruthye , and the menacing Krem of the Yellow Hills.

'They're shaking up the summer,' Gunn captioned the post, as the movie gears up for its theatrical and IMAX release on June 26. This final promotional push arrives as the DC Universe's second film prepares to hit the big screen.

'Supergirl' follows Kara Zor-El as she celebrates her 23rd birthday, embarking on a galaxy-spanning journey with Krypto by her side. Along the way, she crosses paths with the young Ruthye Marye Knoll and faces a devastating tragedy that propels her on a quest for vengeance. Director Craig Gillespie has described the film as a 'road movie' with a darker edge than its Kryptonian cousin, Superman.

Writer Ana Nogueira's screenplay delves into the trauma Kara experienced growing up on the doomed planet Krypton. Gillespie has cited 'Logan,' 'John Wick,' and 'The Fifth Element' as inspirations for the film's visual style and storytelling. The story unfolds across nine distinct worlds, each boasting its own unique languages and cultures. Actress Milly Alcock mastered five fictional languages and underwent rigorous stunt rehearsals for an hour daily before filming.

Gillespie estimates that between 50 and 60 different alien species make an appearance throughout the film. Jason Momoa takes on the role of the formidable Lobo, with Matthias Schoenaerts portraying the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills. Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and David Corenswet round out the cast in key supporting roles. With an estimated budget of $170 million and a runtime of 108 minutes, 'Supergirl' promises to be an epic addition to the DC Universe





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Supergirl DC Studios James Gunn Kara Zor-El Lobo Krypto Ruthye Krem Of The Yellow Hills DCU Craig Gillespie Ana Nogueira Jason Momoa Matthias Schoenaerts Milly Alcock

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