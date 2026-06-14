DC Studios unveils new Batman reboot and hints at Nightwing casting under James Gunn

James Gunn's DC Universe will feature a fresh Batman film titled The Brave and The Bold, with plans to incorporate Batman family members such as Nightwing, sparking fan excitement after Harry Collett expressed interest.

DC Studios has announced that it is moving forward with a fresh take on the iconic Dark Knight as part of James Gunn 's new DC Universe slate.

The project, tentatively titled The Brave and The Bold, will be a flagship entry in the first chapter of the DCU, known as Gods and Monsters. While the casting for Bruce Wayne remains under wraps, the studio confirmed that several members of the Batman family will receive prominent roles, signalling a broader exploration of the Caped Crusader's supporting cast.

The approach promises to blend the mythic tone that Gunn has established across his superhero films with a deeper look at the legacy characters who have long operated in Batman's shadow. Fans can expect a narrative that balances gritty crime‑fighting with the larger mythos of the DC universe, setting the stage for future cross‑overs and team‑up movies.

In a recent interview with ComicBook, Harry Collett, known for his role in House of the Dragon, addressed the growing fan speculation that he could be the next Nightwing. Collett admitted that he has been receiving direct messages on social media from enthusiasts urging him to join the franchise, and he expressed both amusement and curiosity about the prospect.

Although he noted that he is not yet familiar with the Nightwing character, he acknowledged the appeal of the role and the physical resemblance many see between him and Dick Grayson. When the interviewer highlighted his suitability, Collett replied with a playful plea to James Gunn, effectively placing himself on the radar of the film's creative team. The actor's openness has sparked conversations online about potential casting choices and the direction the new Batman saga might take.

Beyond the immediate casting chatter, the announcement reflects a strategic shift for DC Studios toward a more interconnected storytelling model. By integrating familiar figures like Nightwing early in the franchise, the studio aims to build a cohesive universe that rewards long‑time fans while remaining accessible to newcomers. The Brave and The Bold is positioned as a cornerstone that will introduce key allies and set narrative threads that can be woven into subsequent films and series.

As development progresses, further details about the tone, visual style, and supporting characters are expected to emerge, offering a clearer picture of how James Gunn intends to reimagine Gotham City and its legendary protector for a new generation of audiences





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